N.S. Liberals drop court case alleging PCs tried to buy votes with Tim Hortons gift cards

Susan Corkum-Greek, wearing a blue jacket and tartan scarf, waves during a campaign event during the most recent provincial election campaign in Nova Scotia. ( Susan Corkum-Greek/Facebook - image credit)

The Liberal Party of Nova Scotia has walked away from its legal challenge of a Progressive Conservative candidate whose campaign handed out Tim Hortons gift cards to prospective voters.

Court papers filed Nov. 12 accused Tory incumbent Susan Corkum-Greek — who was re-elected two weeks later — of trying to buy votes in Lunenburg during the provincial election campaign.

On Friday, the president of the provincial Liberal Party said it would no longer pursue the matter.

"While concerns were raised by members of the community, we believe it is the role of Elections Nova Scotia to investigate and address any potential violations of the Elections Act," said a statement from Margaret Miller.

"Voters made their choice in the last election, and we respect their decision."

Corkum-Greek declined a request for comment from CBC News.

Campaign manager resigned

The campaign manager for the PCs admitted last month to buying $51.75 worth of gift cards, each worth $2.07 — the price of a small cup of coffee — to hand out to motorists in a Tim Hortons drive-thru. That manager, Peter Zwicker, subsequently resigned.

John Robart, the local Liberal riding president, said at the time the gift cards were an attempt to "induce or influence" voters and that Corkum-Greek should be disqualified from being elected to the House of Assembly. The Nova Scotia Supreme Court said it would not hear the case until after voting day on Nov. 26.

Corkum-Greek, a former cabinet minister, garnered 60 per cent of the vote in last month's election, finishing almost 3,000 votes ahead of her nearest rival, Liberal Melissa Duggan.

Premier 'glad' case dropped

Speaking to reporters after the installation of Nova Scotia's new lieutenant-governor, Premier Tim Houston welcomed the decision to let the matter rest.

"It was just a volunteer doing what they thought was right," said Houston. "[They] made a mistake, possibly, but the case should have been dropped.

"I'm glad it was dropped."

Corkum-Greek was one of two ministers not reappointed in Thursday's post-election cabinet selection. Former minister of advanced education Brian Wong will also sit on the government backbenches.

