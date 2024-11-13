N.S. Liberals taking PC candidate to court after coffee gift cards handed out

Elections Nova Scotia is looking into accusations that PC candidate Susan Corkum-Greek's campaign was handing out gift cards outside a Tim Hortons in Lunenburg, N.S., while campaigning on Nov. 9. ( Susan Corkum-Greek/Facebook - image credit)

The Nova Scotia Liberals are taking legal action against a Progressive Conservative candidate in an attempt to have her removed from the ballot in the upcoming provincial election after her campaign handed out coffee gift cards in Lunenburg, N.S.

On Tuesday, the Liberals filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia for alleged "vote buying" by Susan Corkum-Greek in breach of section 327 of the Nova Scotia Elections Act.

The act stipulates "every person is guilty of an offence who, directly or indirectly, offers a bribe to induce or influence another person to vote or refrain from voting for or against a particular candidate."

Liberal Leader Zach Chuchill said the party acted after it received information from voters in the constituency that Corkum-Greek was handing out gift cards.

Later Tuesday, the PC campaign manager in Lunenburg admitted to buying $51.75 worth of gift cards, each worth $2.07 — the price of a small cup of coffee — to hand out to patrons at a Tim Hortons.

"The candidate did not know that had happened," wrote Peter Zwicker in a statement. "I am sincerely sorry that my actions have caused a distraction to a candidate I have so much respect for."

Petition seeks to disqualify Corkum-Greek

In a news release Wednesday, the Liberals said that given the "admission" by Corkum-Greek's campaign manager, it has filed a petition under the Converted Elections Act.

The petition seeks a declaration from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that the incident constitutes corrupt practices under the Elections Act.

"The effect of such findings, if granted by the court, would be to disqualify Ms. Corkum-Greek from being eligible to be elected to or sit in the House of Assembly."

The Liberal statement also notes that although Elections Nova Scotia is investigating the initial complaint, it has no authority to provide any remedy, other than referring the matter for prosecution.

The petition was filed by John Robart, president of the Liberal electoral district association for Lunenburg, against Corkum-Greek on Tuesday in Bridgewater.

