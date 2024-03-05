N.S. tables single bill to pass legislative agenda, create youth protection office

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled a single bill that amends 15 provincial acts and creates a new office to protect the rights of young people.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says he’s concerned the government is cramming multiple pieces of legislation together with little detail in order to avoid debate and wrap up the legislative sitting faster.

The government's new legislation includes a bill to protect professional firefighters who volunteer to fight fires in their off hours.

Few details were released on the new child and youth office, which had been promised by the government in a ministerial mandate letter following the 2021 election.

Other changes covered by the legislation will increase the fine for illegal buying and selling in the fishery sector to $1 million from $100,000 and would allow municipalities to create a code of conduct for mayors and councillors.

There are also changes that allow the Halifax Harbour bridges to collect licence plate information in order to phase out toll booths, and to allow provincially regulated credit lenders to change variable interest rates without a 30-day notice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press