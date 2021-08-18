N.W.T. active COVID-19 case count more than doubles, hits 73

The Northwest Territories was reporting 73 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, up from 34 on Monday. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

The Northwest Territories' active COVID-19 case count has more than doubled, climbing from 34 on Monday to 73 as of Tuesday evening.

The Sahtu region is the hardest hit, with 57 cases, according to the territorial government's online COVID-19 dashboard. All but one of those are N.W.T. residents.

Yesterday Fort Good Hope declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Tommy Kakfwi told CBC yesterday the community did not have the resources to meet the demands of the crisis.

According to the government website, the dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, by 5:00 p.m., and only represents lab results processed before 9:00 a.m.

Yellowknife also more than doubled its active cases of the virus: from seven on Monday to 15 on Tuesday.

There are no active cases reported in the Dehcho, Fort Smith or Hay River regions.