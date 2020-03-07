N.W.T. athlete Josh Boudreau brings home gold from Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

When Josh Boudreau reflects on the first time he ever put on speed skates, he says it's a memory he'll keep for the rest of his life.

Now he will have more memories to add to it after returning home from the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Boudreau, from Yellowknife, came home with three medals — two golds and one silver. He came in first while competing in the 1,000-metre and 777-metre races; he won the silver at the 333-metre race.

"I felt very happy with myself," he said of being on the podium.

He says his opponent for the 333-metre event was particularly tough to beat — they've competed against each other in multiple other races.

"He's a little quicker than me," he said. "Me and him were tied for first [at one point] ... We were neck in neck."

Boudreau said he has his coaches to thank, particularly his head coach Jeanne Yurris who helped him sharpen his skills.

"I worked pretty hard with her by doing drills, mostly starts," he said. "Feels good ... I can actually trust her. She's a good coach."

He added he thinks his parents were impressed with his results.

Lone N.W.T. competitor

Boudreau was the only athlete from the Northwest Territories to compete in the games.

For advice to those looking to get into the Special Olympics, he said to follow your strengths.

"First things first, you have to find what you're good at," he said. "After that you can...choose how far you want to go."

Boudreau said he's hoping to compete in an Edmonton race in the fall, and his eyes are on the next Special Olympics World Winter Games.