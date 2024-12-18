N.W.T. gov't aims for more representative workforce with new Indigenous hiring policy

CBC
·3 min read
Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek, seen here earlier this year, announced the territorial government's new Indigenous Employment Policy on Tuesday. It will replace the territory's Affirmative Action Policy from 1989 and come into effect in the spring. (Natalie Pressman/CBC - image credit)
Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek, seen here earlier this year, announced the territorial government's new Indigenous Employment Policy on Tuesday. It will replace the territory's Affirmative Action Policy from 1989 and come into effect in the spring. (Natalie Pressman/CBC - image credit)

The N.W.T. has overhauled its decades-old affirmative action hiring policy, in an attempt to see more Indigenous employees in the territorial government workforce.

Caroline Wawzonek, the who as finance minister is responsible for the public service, announced the new Indigenous Employment Policy on Tuesday. It will replace the territory's Affirmative Action Policy from 1989 and come into effect in the spring.

Wawzonek said the new policy will "help ensure opportunities for Indigenous employees to grow, thrive, and take on leadership roles within the public service."

"Our overarching goal is to have a public service that embodies inclusivity so every public servant knows both the importance and value of not only their formal skills and abilities, but of their perspective and worldview."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wawzonek acknowledged the existing policy has failed to make the public service more representative of the territory's population. Right now, about 29 per cent of the territory's workforce is Indigenous — a record low — compared to about 49 per cent of the overall population.

At the same time, the unemployment rate among Indigenous people in the N.W.T. is also significantly higher than among non-Indigenous people — 14 per cent, compared to 1.3 per cent.

The new policy focuses only on Indigenous recruitment and retention, whereas the existing policy also prioritized other groups such as women or people with disabilities.

Wawzonek said the change in focus is based on what the government heard during consultations with various groups and the public.

"One of the things that came back actually quite loud, quite clear, is that groups with other distinctive characteristics don't necessarily want to have to self-identify, be defined by the [Government of N.W.T.], or find themselves being included by way of a hiring and retention policy — as opposed to a policy that actually changes the culture and workplace," Wawzonek said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So that's part of what's reflected obviously in this policy, but then also is what then has to be reflected back into our diversity and inclusion framework."

That framework, introduced in 2023, outlines strategies for recruitment and hiring, and also things like training and mentorship within the workplace.

The new Indigenous Employment Policy will require government departments to prioritize Indigenous candidates for jobs, and also require those departments to report annually on hiring efforts.

"This will allow us to have a more targeted, transparent approach to ensuring that the [Government of N.W.T.] is focused on increasing the number of Indigenous employees it has, and ensuring that the [government] is representative of the population it serves," said deputy minister William MacKay.

The new policy will differ from the existing one in that it will apply equally to any Indigenous Canadian. It will remove existing priority groups — known as P1s and P2s — which prioritized only N.W.T.-born Indigenous residents, and long-time residents who are not Indigenous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wawzonek said she's heard that the boundaries of the N.W.T. and the current model doesn't necessarily reflect people's cultural ties.

MacKay also said the new policy will comply with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as national and international trade agreements — something that's often been questioned about the existing policy, he said. Officials say though that the new policy is not in response to a Charter challenge.

The new policy will come into effect in April. Officials say it will be measured annually by tracking workplace demographics, and reported publicly. That will allow the government to see whether the policy is effective, and make any adjustments.

Until April, the existing affirmative action policy remains in effect.

Latest Stories

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an Ame

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • The Memo: Trump walks tightrope at Mar-a-Lago press conference

    President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Who is Asma Assad, the London-born wife of Syria's deposed dictator?

    The London-born wife of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad is believed to have joined her husband and fled to Moscow.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • Third federal judge backtracks on plans to retire, depriving Trump of key nominations

    A federal appeals court judge has withdrawn his intention to retire, depriving President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to make an influential circuit court nomination and enraging Senate Republicans.

  • Elon Musk Denied Access to SpaceX’s Biggest Government Secrets Over Drugs and Foreign Contacts

    Not even Elon Musk knows exactly what is on the U.S. spy satellite rockets his company blasts into space. SpaceX executives decided their founder and chief executive shouldn’t apply for the highest-level security clearance after lawyers warned his alleged drug use and regular contact with foreign governments could create problems for the company’s defense contracts, The Wall Street Journal reported. But even without the security clearance, Musk’s new friend Donald Trump could give him unfettered

  • Fact Check: Biden Selling Off Parts of Border Wall? Here's What We Know

    "This can’t be legal," said an X user. "Why does this administration want to weaken the United States?"

  • AOC Tells Democrats She’s Willing to Give Up Her Rebel Ways

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world in 2018 when she unseated 10-time incumbent Joe Crowley in a heated Democratic primary, has told colleagues that the rebel life may no longer be for her. According to a report in Politico, citing three people familiar with the conversations, AOC has privately told elected Democrats she may not back future primary challenges to her incumbent colleagues. Since her election, AOC has been affiliated with the informal left-wing H

  • Ukraine says North Koreans took heavy casualties during weekend attack in Kursk region

    Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.

  • Potential scenarios for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals

    OTTAWA — The Liberal government was thrown into disarray this week when Chrystia Freeland stepped down from cabinet as finance minister, reviving calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down or call an election.

  • Freed prisoner who said he was a victim of the Assad regime was an intelligence officer, locals say

    A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.

  • Conservatives decisively win B.C. federal byelection, dealing another blow to Trudeau

    The Conservatives comfortably won a federal byelection in the Cloverdale—Langley City riding, dealing yet another blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party.Tamara Jansen, who held the seat from 2019 to 2021, won decisively over the Liberals' Madison Fleischer and the NDP's Vanessa Sharma, securing almost two-thirds of the vote.The loss of the riding is another blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, who are in turmoil after the Monday resignation of Chrystia Freeland

  • Canada Post may be in even worse shape after the strike — unless it pivots

    MONTREAL — Last week, Justin Trudeau said out loud what many were wondering as the postal strike dragged into its fourth week.

  • Freeland's departure an indictment of Trudeau’s treatment of women, former MP says | Canada Tonight

    Former MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes says Chrystia Freeland's resignation is the result of Justin Trudeau's pattern of throwing women ‘under the bus’ when he feels challenged. Caesar-Chavannes quit Trudeau’s Liberal caucus in 2019, citing his 'hostile' behaviour at the time of her departure.