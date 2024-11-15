N.W.T. gov't looking for new operator of Inuvik liquor store

The N.W.T. government is looking for someone to operate the liquor store in Inuvik.

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) had the last contract through its company, Stanton distributing, and has said it will not pursue a new contract due to low profit margins.

The last contract between the IRC and the territory ended in September.

In an online statement, the IRC said it agreed to operate the liquor store until a new contractor could be found. That agreement is scheduled to end in December.

"Stanton was paid a low rate per litre of liquor sold, as negotiated in 2014, to cover all costs — including store rent, wages, heat and electricity," reads the IRC statement earlier this month.

In October, the territorial government issued a request for proposals (RFP) to operate the liquor store in Inuvik. On Nov. 5, the deadline for bids was extended by a week.

The RFP closed on Tuesday with no bidders.

At the same time, an RFP for a location to house the liquor store was also issued. The IRC was the only bidder.

In its online statement, the IRC referred to "misleading statements" in the Legislative Assembly about the recent hike in liquor prices in Inuvik. It said the territory didn't issue a RFP to operate the store before the last contract ended in September, and so asked Stanton to keep operating it until the end of the year.

"As part of this ask, the GNWT [Government of N.W.T.] offered an increase in rates to cover the additional costs to keep the store open for the people of Inuvik. Stanton did not negotiate rates, and our primary focus is turning the contract over to a successful proponent," reads the statement.

The IRC declined an interview with CBC News about the matter.

The territorial government did not respond to a request for comment before publication.