N.W.T. gov't says renovations on long-closed Tuktoyaktuk gym in 'finishing stages'

A file photo of the Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk on Jan. 25, 2023. The school has the community's only gym, which has been closed on and off for years. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC - image credit)

After almost three years and multiple delays, the Government of Northwest Territories says renovations to Tuktoyaktuk's only gym are in the "finishing stages".

It's long awaited news in the community, where the school gym is one of the few recreation facilities.

"Kids come in, you know, daily and ask 'is it ready yet, is it ready yet,'" said Ephraim Warren, the principal of Mangilaluk School, where the gym is located.

He said he still hasn't gotten word from the territory on when they will be reopening the gym, but he hopes it will be before the end of winter break.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said on Dec. 7 the gym is "substantially complete" and government staff are reviewing the work that has been done. CBC News reached out to the department for an update, but has not yet heard back.

The school gym has been closed on and off since early 2020. It was temporarily closed because of the pandemic at first, but access was restricted again in early 2021 when the school started to go under renovations. It's been closed altogether since June 2022.

Impact on community

Warren said having the gym back will have a positive impact on school attendance in the community, which is still much lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot of kids that love ... sports, that's their carrot to get them in the building. They might not be academic[ally] strong, but having them come in the building, we're able to support them at whatever needs they are learning at," he said.

The gym closure has impacted the whole community.

Noah Gruben used to play basketball at the gym three times a week. He said it was important for his mental and physical health, calling it his "medicine to escape reality."

Last year, he and three other people from the community joined a basketball league in Inuvik, driving close to two hours each way for a chance to play the sport once a week. This season, the team has played 15 times so far, costing each player from Tuktoyaktuk $270 in gas.

New jerseys for Tuk U Basketball team. Four of the teams players, including Noah Gruben, drive almost two hours from Tuktoyaktuk to Inuvik to play in a league in Inuvik.

New jerseys for a basketball team that plays in Inuvik. Four of the teams players, including Noah Gruben, drive almost two hours from Tuktoyaktuk to play. (Submitted by Noah Gruben)

Despite getting to play basketball in Inuvik, Gruben misses being able to play at home in Tuktoyaktuk, and he knows the gym closure is affecting other youth and young adults in the community as well.

"They say that they get bored because they've got nothing to do. When we could use the gym, it gave them something other than wanting to go party or go get in trouble. Having the gym open would give everybody things to do," Gruben said.

Construction delays

Renovations at the school have been in the works since 2012. When they're complete, the school will have an extra 1,300 square metres of space, including the new, larger gymnasium. The old gym will be turned into a kitchen, library and high school lounge.

When construction on the gym began in January of 2021, the gym was expected to be ready in early in 2022 and the work was supposed to be completely done by April 2023.

Since then, the timeline for the construction has been moved back multiple times.

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek told the 19th Legislative Assembly back on Sept. 28 that the gym would be reopened on Nov. 1 .

When asked why the renovations were so delayed, a spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure said in an email that "delays to this project are the result of several factors." That includes wildfire impacts on the territory's administration operations, supply chain challenges like the an industry-wide steel shortage, and challenges the contractor has faced, they said.

Gruben said the delays have been "frustrating," but he is excited for the gym to be open soon. He and other basketball players in the community are already working to start a basketball league in Tuktoyaktuk, in addition to playing on their team in Inuvik.