N.W.T. issues alert over 'small wildfire' in Fort Smith

The town sign in Fort Smith, N.W.T., pictured in September 2019. Fort Smith residents have been asked to stay away from an area of town over a fire in the area. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada - image credit)

An alert from the N.W.T. government is telling Fort Smith residents to stay away from an area of town over a fire in the area.

An alert issued about 10 minutes after 3 p.m. on Monday warned residents of a fire in the area of Axe Handle Hill, Park Drive, McDougal Road and Pine Crescent.

Water bombers are on their way and structure protection is in place, the alert stated.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Fort Smith said a "small widlfire" was reported and people should avoid the area of McDougal Road close to Park Drive and Pine Crescent.

The town said a perimeter has been secured the houses on Pine Crescent and Park Drive.

The wind is blowing toward the river, the post said.

The town said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.