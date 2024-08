An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife.

One person, who RCMP believe was the only occupant of the vehicle, died after their vehicle rolled over near kilometre 290 on Highway 3.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday they located the vehicle on its roof in a ditch.