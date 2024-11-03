N.Y.C. Politician Harvey Epstein Reacts to John Mulaney's “SNL” Sketch Poking Fun at His Name

The state assembly member agreed with the sentiment that people should "not call" New York City "Epstein's island"

Erik McGregor/Getty;SNL/Youtube Harvey Epstein; John Mulaney as Harvey Epstein on 'Saturday Night Live'

Harvey Epstein seems to have taken his newfound national attention in stride.

The state assembly member, who is currently a Democratic candidate for New York City Council, was the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch this weekend. During the Nov. 2 episode, host John Mulaney poked fun at the local politician's first and last name — each of which he shares with a convicted sex offender, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

In the parody campaign ad, Mulaney (as Epstein) jokes that his name is not "ideal," as he shares it with "two of the most notorious sex perverts of all time," and insists that he's a "different guy."



"But I'm not gonna lie. The name thing has become a bit of an issue," Mulaney, 42, said in the sketch. "Harvey I could almost handle, but Epstein, this thing is an albatross."

As the parody ad continued, Mulaney could be seen trying to convince New Yorkers that he is not the guy they think he is.



"Now, I really want to emphasize that I am not him and I am not him," Mulaney said at one point, as he pointed toward photos of both Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. "They are different people from each other and they certainly didn't combine to form one person in me. That never happened."

The sketch concluded with an unfortunate slogan — "Together we can make this city Epstein's island" — before Mulaney's Epstein said people should "not call it that."

The sketch appeared to go over well with the real Harvey Epstein, who shared his thoughts on Sunday, Nov. 3, via X (formerly Twitter), writing that he agrees with Mulaney's sentiment.

"I agree with John @mulaney … let’s not call it Epstein’s Island," he wrote.

In a follow-up post, the politician used his platform — and the added attention from SNL — to encourage his followers to contribute to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. "All joking aside, I hope my newfound followers will consider donating to @RAINN, who do extremely valuable work supporting survivors," he wrote.

The assembly member also spoke to City & State about the sketch, calling it “a little freaky” to see Mulaney play him and adding that he thinks it will make people "more aware of who I am."

“It’s really critical that I take the joy out of the joke and also be serious about issues of domestic violence,” he said, later adding that Mulaney's look seemed to match his own.

"John Mulaney was wearing earrings, he had a bald head, he was wearing the clothes I wear a lot — so I think he did those pieces right,” he said.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty New York State Assembly member Harvey Epstein in March 2022

The latest episode of SNL featured a few other nods to N.Y.C., many of which appeared in a sketch called "Port Authority Duane Reade," which saw special guest Pete Davidson and cast member Andrew Dismukes shopping at a Port Authority Duane Reade store.

Vice President Kamala Harris also made a surprise appearance in the show's latest cold open, just three days before the presidential election. During the sketch, Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris, before coming face-to-face with the candidate herself.



Saturday Night Live next airs on Nov. 9, when Bill Burr will take on hosting duties, joined by musician Mk.gee.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

