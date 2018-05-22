N64 Classic: 30 Games We’d Like to See on the Hypothetical Console

Rumors are flying about a possible N64 Classic from Nintendo after a new trademark filing was discovered. The company has already released the NES Classic and SNES Classic, so the N64 is the next in line. The NES Classic included 30 games, while the SNES Classic had 21. It’s hard to pick only 21 games, so here’s our list of 30 N64 games we’d like to see on the N64 Classic.

We’ve divided our list up into three groups. The first 10 games are the “Must-haves.” These games are so iconic to the N64 and that generation of gaming they don’t even need justification for why they should be included. The second group of 10 are games that would be great to see, but wouldn’t break our hearts if they didn’t make the cut. The final 10 are the wild picks; everyone has their odd favorites from this era, and these are ours.

N64 Classic Games Wish List

The Obvious Choices

These games should be a given for a hypothetical N64 Classic:

Super Smash Bros Mario Kart 64 Super Mario 64 Star Fox 64 F Zero X The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Banjo-Kazooie Mario Party GoldenEye 007

These Would Be Nice

Everyone has their favorite Mario Party game and mini-games, so including all three on the N64 would be fun. Mario Tennis and Golf offer the ability to get sports games on the console. The two Tony Hawk games are some of the highest rated games of all time, but getting the licensing for the songs might be difficult. Fun history fact: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 was the last game released for the N64.

Mario Party 2 Mario Party 3 Mario Golf Mario Tennis Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pokémon Stadium Paper Mario Donkey Kong 64

Personal Favorites

These games would be amazing to see, but might be difficult due to licensing (like the Star Wars games or NFL Blitz) or ratings issues (Perfect Dark was rated M). Also, some aren’t the most exciting games, and would serve more of a niche audience. I love Harvest Moon 64, but others might not be so excited by that game’s inclusion. Diddy Kong Racing is also a great game, but there are other racing games that deserve inclusion over DKR.

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Perfect Dark Harvest Moon 64 Pokémon Snap WCW/nWo Revenge Castlevania NFL Blitz Diddy Kong Racing Yoshi’s Story

That’s our list of 30 games for the N64 Classic. What do you think? Any games we missed that you would want included? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

This article was first written by Newsweek

