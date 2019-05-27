Na gifts caddie 1973 Challenger after Colonial win

Kevin Na claimed nearly $1.3 million for his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, but his caddie made out pretty well, too.

Na gave the keys to a shiny blue 1973 Dodge Challenger, one of the prizes awarded to the winner at Colonial Country Club, to the man on his bag, Kenny Harms.

Harms asked Na during a practice round earlier this week if he could have the car if Na won, and Na said yes. Harms posted photos of the car on Instagram before the tournament began, writing the caption, "After @kevinna915 wins this week #charlesschwabchallenge This beauty is mine!"

Na opened Sunday with a two-shot lead and fired a 4-under 66 to win by four shots, claiming his third PGA Tour victory. After sinking a birdie at 18 to cap his round, Na pointed to the car and said, "That's your car, baby," while smiling and embracing Harms.

"He knows I was thinking about it," Na said afterward. "I mean, looks like a beautiful car, but little did I know how much that car was worth."

Depending on the condition, the classic model of car can be worth anywhere from around $30,000 to approaching six digits.

"He's a good salesman, I guess," Na said. "He sold me into it. But I'm more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it."

--Field Level Media