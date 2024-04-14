The NAACP of Hillsborough County hosted its first ever health expo and community Olympics. There was tons of fun and lots of games, but organizers said they had an important message for communities of color. "The NAACP believes that there's always strength in numbers, unity, and information. Health disparities is not necessarily an old thing, but if we can get in front of it, we can start doing the preventive measures... We'll see a decrease in some of these things that's been plaguing our community," Connie Burton, NAACP, explained.