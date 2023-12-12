Nabbs half-way to fundraising goal for kids with cancer

Did you see a guy running along the highway, pushing a baby stroller dressed like Superman? Jon Nabbs sure stands out and that’s the point—the New Zealander is making a cross-country trek to fundraise for children with cancer. The goal is a lofty one, raise $60,000 in total, but Nabbs is confident—especially in light of the generosity he’s encountered in the Prairies thus far.

“It’s been increasing, probably since Winnipeg actually,” he said of the fundraising efforts, now more than $32,000. “It’s been awesome, people have been getting on board. Manitoba has been a fantastic province to come through. It’s been going so well.”

I caught up with Nabbs just before kicking off his day leaving Manitoba for the Saskatchewan border. He was in high spirits, anticipating the journey to Moosomin after I told him how friendly folks in this province are.

“I’m in Oak Lake Beach,” he said via phone call. “I made it as far as Virden with the run last night, and then a lovely local family popped along with the car and said, ‘get yourself out of the elements and come into our house and you can get warm!’ It’s been really awesome. Just finished a good cup of tea, I’m about to get on the road shortly and get running on towards the Saskatchewan border.”

The quest is personal for Nabbs, a farmer from Kaipaki who lost both parents to cancer in 2020 and 2021. As a way to cope with the tragic loss and process his grief, he decided to walk across New Zealand’s Te Araroa (The Long Path) - akin to hiking the Appalachian Trial.

“I did my own country last year; I did New Zealand last year,” Nabbs said of the 3,000 km journey. “I didn’t run it as a fundraiser like this, but I did walk it.”

“I really, really enjoyed it and I loved how much it would inspire people,” he said, adding that when coming off the trail to get supplies, Nabbs would talk about his trek with people in various towns who were inspired by his quest. “I wanted to keep it going, I wanted to do something else; something bigger. And I wanted to attach it to a cause this time.”

When asked why he chose Canada for the next adventure, Nabbs said the decision was simple, with twofold reasoning.

“Canada just came to mind straightaway, because it just it just makes so much sense,” he explained. “No other country even came into my mind at all. I already knew about Terry Fox and his journey, his legacy, how much Canada has gone on to support what Terry Fox started. And I just knew if I picked Canada that there would be that support and empathy to some degree for what my family had been through and the cause I cared about and knew that it wouldn’t fall on deaf ears if I chose Canada.”

“Canada has been so supportive of cancer research from Terry Fox’s journey,” continued Nabbs. “The other one is just a good old challenge. I wanted a big challenge after completing New Zealand and Canada is the largest peaceful country on the planet, so I said, ‘let’s give it a go’.”

The idea of a trek across the country with a support team is daunting enough, but Nabbs is going solo on his journey. In some ways, this pared-down approach has its advantages. Without a support or administrative team, money donated goes directly to the cause instead of a portion used for costs along the way.

“It’s not sponsored by a big company with a big team that knows exactly what we’re doing when,” Nabbs noted. “I just got off a plane in Newfoundland and started running. So it’s pretty grassroots. It is nothing more than me pushing a baby stroller, it’s not like a big organized thing.”

A huge bonus is the romantic notion many people think of - seeing Canada from a unique perspective.

“There’s something so appealing about starting way on Cape Spear in Newfoundland - the easternmost point of the entire North American continent,” he said. “It’s where Terry Fox went east to west, and to finish in Victoria/Vancouver, finishing where there’s actually a bit of population, that’s nice.”

Nabbs told of being battered by the North Atlantic winds in Newfoundland; the beauty of the deep green woods of Nova Scotia with it’s candy cane lighthouses; the “biggest tides in the world” over at the Bay of Fundy; and the picturesque towns along the St. Lawrence River that Nabbs compared to scenes painted by Van Gough.

“You wouldn’t see that unless you’re literally on the ground experiencing it like you are,” he said.

A drawback to not having a support team is all the legwork one must do in order to be self-sustaining and run a successful fundraiser. Not only are there the logistics of where to eat and sleep on a daily basis, but keeping social media accounts updated and organizing meetings with children’s hospitals, various organizations and media interviews.

“When you’re by yourself, that’s the part where you always feel like you’re missing opportunities, because you don’t really have the time to do it,” Nabbs said.

His journey began in early May, and Nabbs hopes to reach the west coast by the end of January. The shorter winter days are impacting his routine as there are fewer hours to hit the road.

“A typical day would be getting up, the alarm normally goes off about 6-6:30 a.m. I get up and do my exercises and stretches and stuff in the morning and then get running normally about 8:30 a.m. Just quite a lot of stretching in the morning,” Nabbs detailed. “I’m carrying about seven different cases of tendonitis in my legs just from all the miles. A ‘typical day’ has sort of changed because of the weather now. Until probably The Soo (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.), I would just run. I’d normally run about 15 km and then I’d just stop, get my little folding chair out of the stroller and sit there have some food.”

He’d repeat the 15 km run then break routine around three more times per day with a daily average of 50 km.

“But now, there’s only like eight hours of light. So now it’s try and get running as early as you can, try and do like a half marathon and find somewhere to take a break that’s not going to be freezing, like someone’s house or like an Esso station or a Tim’s or something,” said Nabbs “These days, it’s get like 42 or 45 kms done for the day. Ordinarily, it’s been like 50 km per day, but since probably Kenora, it’s slowed down a lot. Just because the days are just so crazy short now it’s so hard to get a full day in.”

Undaunted, Nabbs is very much appreciating the milder-than-normal temperatures on the Prairies.

“I was sort of expecting this time and this place to just be a big battle against the elements and I still am expecting it to happen, but the longer it doesn’t, it’s nice,” he said.

To acclimatize to the Canadian winter, Nabbs had to alter his famous Superman outfit a bit.

“My actual Superman suit stays inside the stroller, unless I actually go into a hospital or school itself because it’s not very warm,” he said. “Someone back around Wawa, Ontario, stopped on the side of the Trans Canada and handed me a big, hand-knitted Superman jumper. I just Velcro the cape onto the back of the woolly jumper and I just run in that now. It seems to put a few smiles on faces and it helps with the fundraiser.”

Donations are accepted through Nabb’s website jonnabbs.com with links to Childhood Cancer Canada and New Zealand’s Child Cancer Foundation. People can follow along with Nabbs’ journey through various social media channels that are also linked to his site and follow his progress during the final leg.

He also plans to write a book about the journey, no stranger to the writing world. Nabbs has already published one volume with his friend Eve Macfarlane titled How We Got Happy, which is a collection of stories detailing how 20 young Kiwi’s faced depression.

As for any advice for people considering taking on such a big adventure as trekking across Canada, Nabbs said to simply “go with your heart.”

“I think people could do a lot better than take advice from me,” he joked. “I’d say, ‘just book your ticket to just don’t let thinking get in the way’.”

