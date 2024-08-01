NABJ Moderator Recalls Exact Moment She 'Sank In My Seat' In Trump Interview

Kadia Goba, one of the moderators of Donald Trump’s Q&A at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday, said one moment in particular involving the former president left her stunned.

And it wasn’t Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was, said Goba, when Trump responded to the NABJ panel’s very first question about why Black voters should trust him, given his long history of racist comments, by saying he’d never been “asked a question in such a horrible manner.”

Trump slammed ABC News’ Rachel Scott — the moderator who posed the question — and called her network “fake news” and “terrible.”

“I immediately kind of sank in my seat once he started bashing the panel,” says Kadia Goba who co-moderated the Trump discussion at #NABJ. pic.twitter.com/Urf6tQGD0g — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 1, 2024

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Goba, a political reporter for Semafor, if she’d been surprised by Trump’s response.

“Yeah, I was shocked,” Goba replied.

“I didn’t anticipate that because I figured if the former president made the effort to come to Chicago in front of a bunch of journalists, Black journalists, he would anticipate certain questions,” she continued.

“So, I was excited to do the interview and then immediately kind of sank in my seat once he started essentially bashing the panel,” she added.

Watch the full interview here:

