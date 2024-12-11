Nail artist cries after seeing her work in Wicked

Cynthia Erivo was cast as Elphaba in 2021 and called Shea Osei a year later to ask her to do her nails for the film [Tolga Akmen/EPA]

A nail artist said she cried after seeing the nails she created for Cynthia Erivo for the Wicked movie on the big screen.

Shea Osei, 33 from Basildon, Essex, worked alongside the actress to create nail designs for her character Elphaba, having known each other for 15 years.

She was also asked to do Erivo's nails for the green carpet when London's Southbank became the Emerald City for the premiere.

"I was able to watch it amongst everyone else... I cried. There are many bits that I cried at," she said.

"I'm very hard on myself when it comes to my work and what I do. I was checking to see if I had put it on properly, did I shape it properly and was the ombré good."

Shea Osei has known Erivo for about 15 years and said it was "amazing to be a part of the journey" [Shea Osei]

The 33-year-old started learning how to do nails at the age of 14 before pursuing it as a career at the age of 18.

She has built up a celebrity client base including Candice Brathwaite and Maya Jama and has worked on Erivo's nails before for Netflix film, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

More than 35 sets of press on nails were created for the film and a range of green shades were used alongside ombré and foil designs to bring the transformation of the character to life [Shea Osei]

She received the call from Erivo in 2022 and soon started creating designs.

"As the story starts, Elphaba comes across a bit shy and a bit timid and not as out there, but she was able to have these subtle green ombré nails which were still daring," she said.

"When Elphaba comes into her own and she becomes more confident in who is she when she gets to the Emerald City... she has that confidence and her nails tell that story too. It's more of a daring design and more 'this is me, this is who I am and you will accept me for who I want to be'."

'Authentically herself'

She created more than 35 sets of press on nails, making sure they were all similar in style, colour, shape and design with each set taking up to 90 minutes.

"Cynthia outside of Elphaba is someone who enjoys getting her nails done... in the movie I feel like it tells the story of Elphaba but Cynthia can still feel authentically herself throughout the whole movie," she said.

"We always knew we wanted the nails to be a part of the film... she's touching the broom, she's putting her hat on. You would want your nails to match and look good on camera."

The 33-year-old started learning how to do nails at the age of 14 before pursuing it as a career a few years later [Shea Osei]

Since working on the film, she has received an "outpouring of love" and global recognition.

"Everyone says they don't pay attention to nails, but in Wicked they paid attention to the nails. I'm grateful that my talent is being seen and I hope this can bring hope to other nail techs and other beauticians.

"These things don't come overnight and if you keep pushing on, you'll get there in the end," she said.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story