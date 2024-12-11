Nail artist cries after seeing her work in Wicked

Neve Gordon-Farleigh - BBC News, Essex and Laura Foster - BBC News, Essex
Cynthia Erivo on the green carpet at the London Premiere of Wicked. The picture is close up of Erivo's face. She has her eyes closed and is blowing a kiss to the camera. She is wearing black velvet gloves and you can see her long green fingernails.
Cynthia Erivo was cast as Elphaba in 2021 and called Shea Osei a year later to ask her to do her nails for the film [Tolga Akmen/EPA]

A nail artist said she cried after seeing the nails she created for Cynthia Erivo for the Wicked movie on the big screen.

Shea Osei, 33 from Basildon, Essex, worked alongside the actress to create nail designs for her character Elphaba, having known each other for 15 years.

She was also asked to do Erivo's nails for the green carpet when London's Southbank became the Emerald City for the premiere.

"I was able to watch it amongst everyone else... I cried. There are many bits that I cried at," she said.

"I'm very hard on myself when it comes to my work and what I do. I was checking to see if I had put it on properly, did I shape it properly and was the ombré good."

Shea Osei has her hair tied up and is smiling at the camera. She is wearing all black and is sat doing Cynthia Erivo's nails. Cynthia Erivo is also wearing black and has her body and face painted green. She has her eyes closed and is sticking her tongue out to the camera. The pair are sat around a wooden table with a gel lamp on it.
Shea Osei has known Erivo for about 15 years and said it was "amazing to be a part of the journey" [Shea Osei]

The 33-year-old started learning how to do nails at the age of 14 before pursuing it as a career at the age of 18.

She has built up a celebrity client base including Candice Brathwaite and Maya Jama and has worked on Erivo's nails before for Netflix film, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

On the left is a set of 10 green ombré press on nails in a clear plastic case. They are held up in front of the camera. On the right is the hands of Cynthia Erivo who has painted green for the film. She is showing her hands to the camera and her nails can be seen which are black with a green foil design.
More than 35 sets of press on nails were created for the film and a range of green shades were used alongside ombré and foil designs to bring the transformation of the character to life [Shea Osei]

She received the call from Erivo in 2022 and soon started creating designs.

"As the story starts, Elphaba comes across a bit shy and a bit timid and not as out there, but she was able to have these subtle green ombré nails which were still daring," she said.

"When Elphaba comes into her own and she becomes more confident in who is she when she gets to the Emerald City... she has that confidence and her nails tell that story too. It's more of a daring design and more 'this is me, this is who I am and you will accept me for who I want to be'."

'Authentically herself'

She created more than 35 sets of press on nails, making sure they were all similar in style, colour, shape and design with each set taking up to 90 minutes.

"Cynthia outside of Elphaba is someone who enjoys getting her nails done... in the movie I feel like it tells the story of Elphaba but Cynthia can still feel authentically herself throughout the whole movie," she said.

"We always knew we wanted the nails to be a part of the film... she's touching the broom, she's putting her hat on. You would want your nails to match and look good on camera."

A close up of Cynthia Erivo's hands with her hands clasped shut and her nails on her palms. The sleeves of a pink hoodie can be seen. Eight nails can be seen each with green and pink designs. Some nails have a chrome metallic design on whereas others are encrusted with jewels and gems, making the design 3D.
The 33-year-old started learning how to do nails at the age of 14 before pursuing it as a career a few years later [Shea Osei]

Since working on the film, she has received an "outpouring of love" and global recognition.

"Everyone says they don't pay attention to nails, but in Wicked they paid attention to the nails. I'm grateful that my talent is being seen and I hope this can bring hope to other nail techs and other beauticians.

"These things don't come overnight and if you keep pushing on, you'll get there in the end," she said.

