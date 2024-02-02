Nairobi fire: Gas blast in Kenyan capital kills two and injures hundreds

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

A huge gas blast in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has killed at least two people and injured hundreds.

Gas cylinders were being refilled at a plant in Embakasi district when the blast happened just before midnight (21:00 GMT), the government said.

Video showed a huge fire raging close to blocks of flats.

The Kenyan Red Cross said 271 people had been taken to "health facilities" across the capital, and a further 27 people were assessed at the scene.

The cause of the blast is still being established.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said the explosion had occurred at the Kentainers Company ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi.

"The company was refilling gas cylinders when fire broke out and several people [were] injured and rushed to hospital," he posted on X.

"The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway including fire engines being deployed to the area."

The blaze is reported to have spread through several apartment complexes, leading to fears the number of casualties could rise further.

Witnesses told local media they had felt tremors immediately after the blast.

One of those hurt, Boniface Sifuna, described what had happened for Reuters news agency: "I got burnt by an exploding gas canister as I was trying to escape," he said.

"It exploded right in front of me and the impact knocked me down and the flames engulfed me. I am lucky that I was strong enough to get away."

An unnamed eyewitness speaking to the Nation newspaper spoke of "huge explosions, huge fireballs, people screaming and running everywhere for fear of more explosions".

A Nation journalist living in the area said everyone had left their houses after the blast.

The Kenya Red Cross said on social media that crews had been "tirelessly battling the flames".