Nairobi: Residents flee for lives as gas explosion kills at least three and injures 270 others in Kenya's capital

A gas explosion has killed at least three people, including a child, and injured more than 270 in Kenya, with the death toll expected to rise.

A lorry loaded with gas exploded and set off an inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital Nairobi at around 11.30pm (8.30pm GMT) on Thursday.

A number of residents were likely inside their homes in the Mradi area in Embakasi when the fire reached their houses late in the night, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

At the scene after daybreak, several houses and shops were burnt out. The vehicle believed to have started the explosion was on its side, and only the shell remained on the road.

The roof of a four-storey residential building about 600ft from the scene of the explosion was broken by a flying gas cylinder.

Electric wires lay on the ground. Nothing remained in the burnt-out warehouse except shells of several trucks.

Alfred Juma, an aspiring politician, said he heard loud noise from a gas cylinder in a warehouse next to his house. "I started waking up neighbours asking them to leave," Mr Juma said.

He said he warned a black car not to drive through the area, but the driver insisted and his vehicle stalled because of the fumes.

"He attempted to start the car three times and that's when there was an explosion and the fire spread into the (warehouse) setting off other explosions."

He said he grabbed two children and they hid in a sewage ditch until the explosions ended.

His family was not around, but Mr Juma lost everything else in the fire except the clothes on his back.

An injured man walks at a scene of the explosion in Nairobi (AP)

Neighbour Caroline Karanja said they had to run away from the explosion after police cordoned off the entire area.

"Police were turning away everyone and so it was difficult to access my house and I had to seek a place to sleep until this morning," Ms Karanja said. She said the smell and smoke were still choking, and she would have to stay away for a while because she had young children.

Police and the Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths but is expected to rise.

Firefighters were combing through the burned area on Friday morning.

The government and Red Cross said 271 people were taken to several hospitals with injuries.