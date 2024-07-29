'Name It What It Is': Gov. Tim Walz Hits Trump & Co. With Scathing 1-Word Takedown

'Name It What It Is': Gov. Tim Walz Hits Trump & Co. With Scathing 1-Word Takedown

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) over the weekend explained his attention-getting new line of attack against Donald Trump and the former president’s allies, who he has been dismissing as “weird.”

“These guys are just weird, that’s who they are,” Walz, a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Saturday in St. Paul.

Walz said a snide word like “weird” helps take away some of their power.

“The fascists depend on fear,” he said. “But we’re not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid.”

Minnesota hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate in more than 50 years, but the Trump campaign says it’s now in play. Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), visited the state over the weekend, but Walz said a new poll shows Trump “getting his ass handed to him here in Minnesota.”

“He’s here today, in the state of hockey, to complete his trifecta,” Walz said. “He lost in ’16, He lost in ‘20. He loses in ’24.”

Gov. Walz on trail stumping for Harris. Posting a few of his remarks that stuck out to me.



"These guys are just weird," he said before calling Trump/Vance "a threat to democracy" who will put people in danger. He said Trump is going to have his "ass handed to him" in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BcHYSFKFxX — Eva McKend (@evamckend) July 28, 2024

Walz also told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday why he uses “weird” to describe Trump.

“Listen to the guy, he’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and just whatever crazy thing pops into his mind,” he said. “And I thought we just give him way too much credit. And I think one of the things is, is when you just ratchet down some of the scariness or whatever and just name it what it is.”

See more that interview below: