Namibia's ruling party takes lead in election results

Reuters
·1 min read
SWAPO presidential candidate, Nandi-Ndaitwah, votes in Windhoek

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia's ruling SWAPO party led both the presidential and parliamentary races on Tuesday, a week after voting took place in an election marred by technical challenges.

SWAPO, which has governed the southern African nation since leading it to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990, fielded Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate. If victorious, she would become Namibia's first female leader.

Results were initially expected a few days after the Nov. 27 poll, but voting was extended to Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 at several polling stations after some voters were unable to cast their ballots on election day due to technical difficulties and ballot paper shortages.

At 0636 GMT, the electoral commission's election portal showed Nandi-Ndaitwah was leading the presidential race with 54.82% of the vote after 65.57% of votes had been counted.

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure over 50% of votes, failing which a run-off is required.

Namibians vote separately for members of the National Assembly, and SWAPO led the ballot with 56.38% of the 66.39% of the votes tallied.

Opposition candidate Panduleni Itula and his Independent Patriots for Change trailed a distant second, with 28.09% of the presidential vote and 19.23% of the vote for the National Assembly.

The timeline for the final result announcement was unclear.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; writing by Tannur Anders; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Quebec forest industry already under pressure amid Trump tariff threat: Legault

    MONTREAL — Quebec's premier has raised concerns about the potential impact of the tariff proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on the province's forest industry.

  • Hezbollah attack draws Israeli strikes on Lebanon, killing 11 people and testing ceasefire's limits

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel unleashed its largest wave of airstrikes across Lebanon since agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah last week, killing at least 11 people on Monday after the Lebanese militant group fired a volley of projectiles as a warning over what it said were Israeli truce violations.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Minnesota Republicans sue to force election rerun in tight House race where 20 ballots are missing

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republicans filed a lawsuit Monday to try to force a rerun of a state House race where the incumbent Democrat won by 14 votes — but in which investigators concluded that election workers probably destroyed 20 valid absentee ballots after failing to count them.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Canada to buy helicopters, drones to meet Trump's demand for tighter border security

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with tariffs that could weaken the country's economy, the Trudeau government is promising to tighten up monitoring at the shared border to address his concerns.On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power & Politics, that the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of the Canada Border Services Agency have prepared a list of "additional measures that they think would be important for the

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • White House staffers angry they might not get goodbye photos with President Biden

    Staffers ‘deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything,’ complains former official

  • Democrat Jamie Raskin is running for top Judiciary post in bid to counter Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced Monday that he will run to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee next year, directly challenging fellow Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler as the party prepares to fight a second Trump administration and an emboldened Republican majority.

  • James Comer Refuses to Let Hunter Biden Go

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer seems adamant to continue investigating Hunter Biden after he received a presidential pardon Sunday. The Kentucky Republican, who spent years hyping up an impeachment effort into President Joe Biden that relied on an investigation into his son’s business dealings, told Newsmax on Monday he’s eager to speak with the next attorney general about the matter. Host Rob Schmitt mentioned how Biden may no longer be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right t

  • Beijing mulls US engagement options as China-sanctioned Rubio awaits top diplomat post

    When Marco Rubio was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump last month to be the next US secretary of state, one obvious question loomed: how would the Florida senator, who has been sanctioned by China twice, engage with Washington's biggest rival? Rubio - known for his hawkish stance towards China - could move to stifle high-level exchanges between Washington and Beijing and throw up road blocks to any meaningful negotiation, according to observers. However, Beijing could consider several

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.