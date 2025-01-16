Nancy Mace's Head-Spinning Outburst At Jasmine Crockett Was Actually Quite Telling

Kimberley Richards
·6 min read
Nancy Mace's Head-Spinning Outburst At Jasmine Crockett Was Actually Quite Telling

People on social media were floored after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) unleashed a fiery rant at her colleague, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), during a recent congressional committee hearing. The exchange concluded with Mace asking Crockett to take the argument “outside” — and experts think the moment revealed quite a lot.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Crockett requested to reinstate a subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties, and she later criticized Mace ― who previously introduced a measure to ban transgender women from using the women’s bathrooms at the Capitol ― for spewing anti-trans rhetoric during the hearing.

“Somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she’s gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans,’ so that people will feel threatened,” Crockett said about her Republican colleague.

“And chile, listen—” she continued, before Mace interrupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am no child, do not call me a child, I am no child,” Mace shot back. “Don’t even start, I am a grown woman. I’m 47 years old.”

The two spoke over each other before Mace said: “If you want to take it outside, we can do that.”

Crockett has since called out Mace’s behavior, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that “Republicans incite violence from the highest levels government & ALSO claim to be the party of law & order.”

And Mace has since claimed on X that she wasn’t egging on a physical fight with Crockett, and that “If I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it,” she wrote.

Regardless of Mace’s intentions, her behavior during the hearing was quite unsettling for many on social media. For starters, people called out the fact that Mace was seemingly unfamiliar with the expression, “chile,” which is a commonly used term in Black — and particularly Black Southern — cultures. And while it could be used in some contexts to reference a “child,” as Essence pointed out, it is also used as simply a form of expression, it’s used among adults or in some cases it could be used as a term of endearment.

Others on X thought the exchange exposed some racial biases, and that Crockett, who is Black, might have received a harsher response from other elected officials and the general public had she told Mace, who is white, to take their argument outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[If] Congresswoman Crockett would have told Congresswoman Mace to ‘take it outside’ we would have think pieces about her lack of decorum and how her conduct is beneath that of a member of Congress,” wrote Symone Sanders Townsend, MSNBC co-host and former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Etiquette experts think there’s a lot to unpack from Mace’s response to Crockett. Read on to hear their main takeaways from the exchange:

Mace’s behavior was “beyond unprofessional,” and her actions were “pure theater.”

Mace was “beyond unprofessional and the epitome of improper etiquette,” said Jackie Vernon-Thompson, founder and CEO of the From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette.

“She should have considered the platform on which she sits,” she said. “Most people I know, regardless of their ethnicity, know very well that when, in a heated argument, someone suggests that we should take it outside, only means let’s fight it out physically.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mace’s tone of voice exhibited “frustration and anger,” she later continued, adding that the South Carolina representative displayed a “cultural ignorance” by assuming Crockett had called her a “child.”

Jodi Smith, an etiquette consultant who specializes in social and professional conduct, said that she believes Mace’s behavior — and with the racial dynamics at play — was intended for “pure theater.”

“The dynamic of a white woman filled with faux outrage challenging a Black woman to a fight is pure theater,” she said. “It was designed to disrupt the proceedings and to attract media attention.”

Members of Congress should be aware of terms used by other cultures — or at least ask questions.

Mace represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the city of Charleston. The district is majority white, with Black people representing the second-highest racial demographic population at roughly 18%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vernon-Thompson said that it “saddens” her to think that Mace may have “absolutely no idea” what the term “chile” means.

“‘Chile’ is completely innocent and her reaction clearly amplified her ignorance of the slang and culture,” she said. “It further exposes the fact that she most likely has not established deep rapport with anyone of the African American culture who feels comfortable using innocent words such as ‘chile’ with her.”

She added that it seems it would be in Mace’s best interest to work on fostering “relationships with more diverse cultures” considering she’s “a congresswoman for the American people.”

Vernon-Thompson emphasized that “chile” is an expression used in African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and that it can be used in various contexts. It can be an expression of disbelief, a form of endearment or simply used when someone is “comfortable with whom they are communicating.”

“It in no way suggests violence or anger,” she added.

Smith thinks you would be “hard-pressed” to find an adult in the U.S. who’s completely unfamiliar with the expression “chile.”

In Crockett’s case, “the use of ‘chile’ was an exclamation to punctuate a point in the same way someone might say ‘Aw, man!’ when disappointed,” she said.

Nonetheless, Smith said that if one is ever unsure of how to interpret something someone else said, “the easiest course of action is to ask.”

“A simple, ‘Excuse me, what did you say?’ or ‘Excuse me, what did you mean by that?’ will quickly illuminate if the words were intended to disrespect or not,” she said.

Make sure to document everything if you find yourself in a confrontational exchange at work.

Smith said that if you’re at the workplace and experience a threat of any kind — and particularly a threat of physical violence — it’s “important to involve management and/or human resources as quickly as possible.”

She said that it may even be necessary to involve law enforcement.

“Be sure to note the date, time, threat and any witnesses,” she said. “Manners matter, but safety first.”

As for Mace and Crockett’s exchange, Vernon-Thompson called Mace’s conduct “very poor.”

“I applaud Congresswoman Crockett for not taking it to the next level,” she said.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Speaker Johnson removes chair of powerful House Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Goodbye and good riddance, Biden. Americans like me are glad to see Joe go. | Opinion

    Joe Biden will undoubtedly paint a picture of a successful tenure as president. But I won't be fooled – and neither should other Americans.

  • Carbon tax's fate uncertain as Liberal leadership front-runners distance themselves from key policy

    The consumer carbon tax's days appear numbered as the two perceived front-runners to become Liberal leader distanced themselves from the party's signature environmental policy on Thursday.A source close to former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's campaign said she would drop the consumer carbon tax if elected leader. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC News the former deputy prime minister will "make difficult decisions to meet our emissions targets and make sure bi

  • Alberta First Nation voices 'grave concern' over Kevin O'Leary's proposed $70B AI data centre

    An ambitious plan from celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary to build the "world's largest" AI data centre in northern Alberta is facing opposition from a First Nation in the region.In December, O'Leary Ventures announced plans to build Wonder Valley, a $70-billion data centre in the Municipal District of Greenview, near Grande Prairie.The project has been widely praised, including by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Its location would put it on traditional territory of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. "

  • Texas has a powerful new House speaker in a blow to the GOP's hard right

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A push by Texas' hard right to widen control in the state Capitol fell short Tuesday after House lawmakers rejected its choice for the powerful speakership amid a Republican feud accelerated by the historic impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

  • Senators demand US trade chief Tai halt late talks on investor protections

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to stop "secret negotiations" with Mexico, Canada and Colombia that they say would weaken investor protections in some U.S. free trade deals during the Biden administration's final days. The letter, led by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, a Republican, and the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, said Tai was seeking to reach binding agreements on legal interpretations of investment protections before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday.

  • Transportation secretary pick vows to buck any pressure to help Elon Musk in agency probes of Tesla

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s pick to head the Transportation Department promised Wednesday to scrutinize Boeing's safety issues, streamline regulations and not interfere in ongoing agency investigations into Elon Musk’s electric car company if confirmed as secretary.

  • House GOP's Budget Hawks Now Want A $4 Trillion Debt Limit Hike

    The Treasury Department will begin using accounting moves soon to keep from defaulting. The House Freedom Caucus says its proposal would buy two years of time.

  • L.A. firefighting deployment demonstrates Canadian sovereignty, close ties: Sajjan

    Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

  • South Korean court rejects petition to release impeached president detained over martial law

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Lawyers for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed in their court effort to secure his release on Thursday, a day after he was detained at his residence for questioning over rebellion allegations linked to his martial law declaration last month.

  • In the news today: An early election, the Liberal leadership race and Trump's tariffs

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Fla. Man Vanished 2 Years Ago. Now, Search for Him Is Revived After His House Burns Down

    Police are looking for new leads in the case of missing man, John Mallouk, 78, of Okeechobee

  • Bondi hearing live updates: Bondi suggests Jack Smith's conduct is 'horrible'

    President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Justice Department -- former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi -- faced questions for more than five hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Democrats asked about her vow to "prosecute the prosecutors—the bad ones," referring to special counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ lawyers who investigated Trump. Democrats on the committee also pressed Bondi on Jan. 6, the 2020 presidential election results, and how she would be independent of hypothetical Trump demands.

  • CNN Sets Additional White House Assignments For Covering Trump Administration

    CNN on Thursday announced additional new White House team members to cover the Donald Trump administration. As previously reported, Kaitlan Collins will serve as chief White House correspondent while also continuing to anchor her primetime show The Source. She’ll be returning to Washington from New York. Kristen Holmes has been named senior White House correspondent, …

  • Bezos Tears Up Washington Post’s Mission Statement Amid Staff Rebellion

    After years of “democracy dies in the darkness,” The Washington Post now wants to play host to “riveting storytelling for all of America.” The new mission statement was previewed to some staffers by Post chief strategy officer Suzi Watford in meetings this week, according to The New York Times. The slogan is meant to be a rallying cry for the Post‘s journalists as the paper seeks to reach 200 million paying users, according to the Times, and will not replace the public “democracy” slogan used pu

  • Exclusive-Chinese tech firm founded by Huawei veterans in the FBI's crosshairs

    The U.S. Commerce Department and FBI are both investigating a little-known telecoms hardware firm founded by senior Huawei veterans in China over possible security risks, sources and documents show. Founded in 2014, Baicells Technologies opened a North American business the next year in Wisconsin and has since provided telecoms equipment for 700 commercial mobile networks across every U.S. state, according to its website. The Commerce Department is investigating Baicells on national security grounds and has sent subpoenas to the company, four people said.

  • ‘What?!?’: Jimmy Kimmel Stunned By GOP Lawmaker’s Totally Unexpected Outburst

    Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s defense of Pete Hegseth got strange in a hurry.

  • India panel calls for legal action against individual after US accusations in foiled murder plot

    India said on Wednesday that a panel set up to investigate Washington's accusations of Indian involvement in a foiled murder plot on U.S. soil against a prominent activist had recommended legal action against an unnamed person. The U.S. has been pushing India to look into the Justice Department's claim that an unnamed Indian intelligence official directed plans to assassinate dual Canadian-American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh separatist in 2023. The home (interior) ministry said on Wednesday that the committee had looked into activities of "some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the U.S.".

  • Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will fill Marco Rubio's Senate seat

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will take Marco Rubio ’s seat in the U.S. Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, making Moody only the second woman to represent Florida in the chamber.

  • Minnesota Democrats ask state Supreme Court to resolve state House power struggle

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and House Democrats have asked the state's highest court to intervene in a partisan power struggle that has roiled the start of the 2025 legislative session session, as the standoff extended into a second day Wednesday.