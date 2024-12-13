Nancy Pelosi ‘Actively Working to Tank’ AOC’s Bid for Top Committee Role

Nancy Pelosi is reportedly campaigning against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ’s (D-NY) bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives is instead pushing Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) to win the high-ranking role, and is “actively working to tank” AOC’s bid while “making calls” on behalf of Connolly, Punchbowl News reported Thursday.

The report adds that Pelosi’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering displays the sheer “amount of political capital” she’s willing to put into Connolly’s campaign—the verdict of which will be decided next week.

Whoever nabs the committee’s top spot will be tasked with closely watching President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration.

However, the verdict is ultimately decided by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which chooses who to recommend to the full Democratic caucus.

Both Connelly and AOC have shared that they believe they have the votes to win, according to NBC News .

Pelosi and AOC have a complicated relationship—so much so that it even inspired an off-Broadway play, which premiered in New York over the summer.