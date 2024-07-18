Bidden ‘receptive’ to pleas to step down

Joe Biden is said to have become more receptive to the idea that he may have to stand down and allow another candidate to take his place to beat Donald Trump.

US media reports said Mr Biden’s tone had changed behind closed doors, and he was now “willing to listen” to those making the case for him to end his campaign.

It comes as some of his closest allies at the top of the Democratic Party have begun to turn on him and now believe that he cannot beat Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi are all reported to have told Mr Biden that he is likely to lose the presidential election, following weeks of concern about his age and health.

The claims include that Mr Schumer, the Democrats’ leader in the Senate, visited Mr Biden on Saturday to argue that he should leave the race and make way for a younger candidate.

Mr Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, also reportedly expressed concerns about recent polling that shows Mr Biden trailing Trump in battleground states and performing worse with voters than Kamala Harris, his vice president.

Ms Pelosi, a party grandee and former House Speaker, said the US president looked likely to lose to Trump, and may cause his party to lose control of Congress if he remains in the race.

Joe Biden returned to his holiday house in Delaware to recover from Covid - Susan Walsh

A fourth story claimed that Mr Biden was more open than ever to the idea of standing down, and had begun to ask his aides how well Ms Harris would perform if she would replace him.

A source said that while he had initially rejected all arguments about his candidacy, he is now “willing to listen.” Sources told the New York Times that Mr Biden was now “more receptive” to hearing pleas for him to step aside.

Another told CNN: “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”

Other report, including from Politico and ABC News, suggest that Mr Biden’s closest allies have now turned on him, dealing his campaign a major blow and raising doubts he can continue to November’s election.

More than 20 sitting Democrats have gone public with concerns about Mr Biden’s age and chances of re-election, while donors have suspended contributions to his campaign and celebrity backers including George Clooney have called for him to leave the race.

Wednesday’s reports suggest that previously-supportive figures at the top of the party now agree that Mr Biden’s campaign is unlikely to win him the White House for another four years.

The claims were not directly denied by either Mr Biden’s team or the three Democrats named.

Mr Schumer confirmed that he had visited Mr Biden this weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, before the assassination attempt against Trump.

He said he had a “good meeting” with the president. A spokesman for the senator said the claim that he had asked Mr Biden to stand down was “idle speculation”, but did not deny it.

Chuck Schumer visited Mr Biden in Delaware last week - AP

Both Mr Schumer and Mr Jeffries have said they conveyed the thoughts of Democratic congressmen to Mr Biden in private meetings. Ms Pelosi’s team said she had been in California since Friday, and had not spoken to Mr Biden since then, but declined to comment on whether she had expressed concerns about his campaign before that day.

Sources told CNN that Mr Biden was defensive in the meeting, and that Ms Pelosi had suggested asking the president’s in-house pollster to join the call to give his views.

Andrew Bates, the White House’s deputy spokesman, said Mr Biden would remain in the race but did not address the content of the conversations he had held with Mr Schumer or Mr Jeffries.

He said: “The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”

Mr Biden has maintained that he will stay in the race, arguing that he is the only Democrat who has beaten Trump in a presidential election.

He has admitted that he “screwed up” in a disastrous television debate against Trump on June 27 and that he does not “speak as smoothly as I used to”, but claims concerns about his health are unfounded.

His reluctance to leave the election race has softened in recent days, as he has set out various conditions for his campaign to end.

In an interview on July 7, he said only the “Lord Almighty” could tell him to stand down and allow Ms Harris or another Democrat to replace him.

Mr Biden campaigned in Las Vegas on Tuesday - REUTERS

Four days later, he said he would step back if his team told him “there’s no way you can win”, and on Wednesday he said he could be persuaded by a doctor if he was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

Hours after that interview aired on Black Entertainment Television, he tested positive for Covid-19 and has since returned to his Delaware home to self-isolate. In a statement, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said his symptoms were “mild” and that he had received a dose of Paxlovid, an antiviral coronavirus drug.

Despite claims by his campaign that the polls would recover after the debate last month, recent surveys have shown Mr Biden is rapidly losing support in battleground states that he must win to retake the presidency.

One poll on Tuesday found that he is trailing Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Separate research found that the previous Democrat stronghold of New York could flip to Trump in November.

An average of national polls collated by FiveThirtyEight shows that Trump overtook Mr Biden around June 27, and has since built a lead of two percentage points ─ the largest margin since early April.

Democrats fear that a weak performance from Mr Biden would not only lose the party the White House, but could see both branches of Congress flip to Republican candidates.

They say that would allow Trump to pass any legislation without opposition, making it significantly easier to enact reforms that they oppose after the inauguration in January.

Adam Schiff, a prominent senate candidate from California, became the latest Democrat to call on Mr Biden to stand down on Wednesday.

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” he said.

“And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

Republicans are building momentum at their national convention - Al Drago

Mr Biden’s supporters in Democratic National Committee have suggested bringing forward his nomination, which is due to take place in late August, in light of the criticism of his campaign.

The convention’s leaders are set to “propose a framework for how best to proceed” with a virtual process on Friday, but will delay setting the rules for another week.

Mr Schumer and Mr Jeffries have reportedly called for the process to be delayed while the party assesses its options.

One Democrat close to discussions told the New York Times that they had both expressed opinions to Mr Biden confidentially, but were willing to go public with their views if he did not listen.