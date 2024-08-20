Nancy Pelosi Blasts GOP for Comments About Women in Election Fight

CNN

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday blasted Republicans for their comments about women, telling CNN the “misogyny is so evident.”

Pelosi, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, was asked about the prospect of electing a female president eight years after Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful bid, and whether America “had evolved.”

After crediting Clinton for being a “trailblazer” for candidates like Kamala Harris, Pelosi told Jake Tapper and Dana Bash that Republicans are pushing sexist ideologies during this presidential campaign. .

“One of the things that is happening in this election is the misogyny is so evident,” Pelosi said. “The things that the Republican candidates are saying about women, I think is evoking a response."

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have each amassed a lengthy history of controversial comments about women. Pelosi alluded to how Vance, for instance, suggested that women who don’t have children—whom he dubbed “childless cat ladies”—aren’t as invested in the country’s future as those who do.

“Women are taking offense to that because of the extreme to which they are going,” she said.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at the convention on Wednesday.

