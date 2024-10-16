Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a new interview revealed why she rarely calls former President Donald Trump by his name.

Instead, the former House speaker often refers to Trump ― of whom she is a fierce critic ― as “what’s his name.”

Trump is “a grotesque word,” Pelosi told The Guardian’s Jonathan Freedland in the latest episode of the British newspaper’s “Politics Weekly America” podcast released Tuesday.

“You just don’t like the word passing your lips?” asked Freedland.

“I just don’t,” Pelosi replied. “I’m afraid, you know, when I grew up Catholic, as I am now, if you said a bad word, you could burn in hell if you didn’t have a chance to confess. So I don’t want to take any chances,” she explained.

“It’s up there with, like, swearing,” Pelosi added.

Later in the interview, though, Pelosi did refer to the GOP presidential nominee by name when talking about his attacks on freedom of speech.

But she quickly repented.

“I said his name, oh my gosh,” said Pelosi. “I hope I don’t burn in hell.”

Listen to the full episode here:

