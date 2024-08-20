Nancy Pelosi Greets Jack Schlossberg at the DNC, Mirroring Throwback 1950s Moment with His Grandfather JFK

John F. Kennedy's only grandson linked up with the former House speaker on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, offering a reminder of their families' long history

Nancy Pelosi and Jack Schlossberg in 2024; Nancy Pelosi and John F Kennedy in 1961

Jack Schlossberg/Instagram, Nancy Pelosi/Facebook

Nancy Pelosi and Jack Schlossberg in 2024; Nancy Pelosi and John F Kennedy in 1961

Jack Schlossberg and Nancy Pelosi's meet-up at the Democratic National Convention is reminiscent of another Pelosi-Kennedy family photo from the former House speaker's teenage years.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Schlossberg, 31, and Pelosi, 84, were photographed together at the Chicago event, which Schlossberg shared on Instagram.

"EXCELSIOR !!! DNCLFG !!! VOTEBLUE !!!" he captioned the post, which featured plenty of moments from the DNC. "An honor to be here, INSANE to meet my HEROES IRL !!!! Just gonna keep being myself what do you guys think ?"

The image of them interacting is reminiscent of a throwback photo Pelosi shared on Facebook in 2011 of her with Schlossberg's grandfather, President John F. Kennedy, honoring 50 years since his inauguration. Pelosi would later note on Instagram that the picture was from the 1950s, when she was only 17 and JFK was still in the Senate.

A 17-year-old Nancy Pelosi (née D'Alesandro) stands with then-Sen. John F. Kennedy

Nancy Pelosi/Facebook

A 17-year-old Nancy Pelosi (née D'Alesandro) stands with then-Sen. John F. Kennedy

"50 years ago today, I was a young Trinity College student standing outside in the sunlit cold, listening to a young President’s inaugural call to 'the energy, the faith, the devotion...that will light our country and all who serve it – and the glow from that fire can truly light the world,' " Pelosi wrote in 2011, reflecting on JFK's admission into office.

"The leadership of President John F. Kennedy is not just a memory, but a living force that still asks every citizen to lead—and perhaps that is the most precious gift of all."

The Kennedys and Pelosi's family have a long history as two legacy families in Washington, D.C.

Nancy Pelosi (née D'Alesandro) stands with her mother, Anunciata Lombardi, and watches her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., speak to President John F. Kennedy in the White House

AP Photo/William Allen

Nancy Pelosi (née D'Alesandro) stands with her mother, Anunciata Lombardi, and watches her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., speak to President John F. Kennedy in the White House

Pelosi's father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland from 1939 until 1947 and was the mayor of Baltimore from 1947 until 1959.

D'Alesandro was appointed by President Kennedy to serve on his Federal Renegotiation Board in 1961.

Meanwhile, Pelosi's brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, served as the mayor of Baltimore from 1967 until 1971. And California Gov. Gavin Newsom is related to Pelosi's family by marriage.

Pelosi, who followed in her father's footsteps when she was elected to Congress in 1987, made history in 2007 as the first female speaker of the House. She was previously the House Democratic whip and led the House Democrats for 20 years.

The Kennedy family, meanwhile, is a prominent political dynasty whose influence shaped America in the 20th century.

Nancy Pelosi greets Jack Schlossberg on night one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Jack Schlossberg/Instagram

Nancy Pelosi greets Jack Schlossberg on night one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Schlossberg and his mom, Caroline Kennedy, previously spoke at the 2020 DNC, which marked Schlossberg's first time speaking at a political convention.

"Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather's speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960," Schlossberg said at the time.

Schlossberg, who shared on Aug. 3 that he had been selected as a Democratic delegate this year, will be in Chicago for the DNC through Thursday, Aug. 22, to represent New York state.

