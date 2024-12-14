Nancy Pelosi in hospital after injury on overseas trip

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to hospital after sustaining an unspecified injury during an official trip to Luxembourg, her office said on Friday.

US media have reported that Pelosi sustained injuries to her hip after she tripped and fell while at an event, citing sources that were unauthorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Pelosi, 84, is "currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals", spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

The Democrat, who still represents California in the US House, was travelling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Krager said Pelosi "looks forward to returning home to the US soon" and continues to work from the hospital.

The San Francisco congresswoman has been a prominent figure in US politics over a career stretching seven presidential administrations.

She first served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011, an influential post second in line to the presidency after the vice-president, then regained the job in 2019 after her party took back control of the chamber.

She resigned from the position in 2023 after two separate four-year terms in the role. But she has continued to serve in the House. Last month, she was elected to another two-year term.

Pelosi joined 17 other House members in the bipartisan trip to Luxembourg, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson's office. The delegation is scheduled to take part in anniversary events along with veterans, their families, as well as military officials.

Pelosi will not be able to participate further in the events, her spokesperson said.

Her injury comes just days after outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, suffered a sprained wrist and cuts to his face after falling at the US Capitol.