Nancy Pelosi 'On The Mend' After Hip Replacement

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a hip replacement after sustaining an injury while traveling earlier this week, according to a statement from her office.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement sent to HuffPost on Saturday.

The statement added that the former House Speaker was “grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has had a successful hip replacement, according to a spokesperson. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Pelosi, 84, was injured on a trip to Luxembourg, where she was part of a bipartisan delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

The New York Times, citing “a person familiar with the situation,” reported Friday that the congresswoman took a “hard fall” while descending marble stairs. The Times also cited multiple anonymous sources saying that Pelosi had fractured her hip.

In the Saturday statement, Krager added that Pelosi was “enjoying” the support and well wishes she has received and “is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans.”

