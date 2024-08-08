Nancy Pelosi Reveals Secret Donald Trump Election Hope Of Some Republicans

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed some Republicans have told her that former president and current GOP nominee Donald Trump must be defeated in the 2024 presidential election so that politics in the U.S. can return to some form of bipartisanship.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell noted to the former House speaker on Wednesday that a recurring theme of her new book — “The Art Of Power” — was previous cross-aisle collaboration.

“The Republican Party has been hijacked and it’s now a cult and they should take it back because a republic needs a strong Republican Party,” Pelosi replied. “The Grand Old Party, great things they’ve done for the country, great leadership that they have provided. And what now? What now? So, we just have to win the election.”

Pelosi, a longtime critic of Trump, continued, “They have told me, some of the Republicans, ‘You have to beat them in the general because we can’t beat them in the primary.’”

“And then we will come back to our debate on the issues, what is the role of government since the beginning of our country? Just the competition of ideas and the excitement of it all,” she added.

Watch the full interview here:

