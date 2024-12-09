Nancy Pelosi shares 'Deadhead' past at Joe Biden's final Kennedy Center Honors

WASHINGTON – The tie-dye sneakers gave it away. The night was going to be special.

Tie-dye, of course, is the not-so-subtle attire of a "Deadhead," the fandom of cultural phenomenon The Grateful Dead. The group was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Dec. 8 for their lifetime contribution to American culture through performing arts. Sunday night also honored blues-rock-how-could-you-possibly-categorize-her legend Bonnie Raitt; triumphant trumpeter Arturo Sandoval; the birthplace of many a Black entertainer, the Apollo; and the "Godfather" of film himself, Francis Ford Coppola. A TV special of the ceremony airs Dec. 22 on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Scores of the District's politicos and celebrity visitors poured into the Kennedy Center's vast halls to take in a beautiful night of art hosted by one of last year's honorees Queen Latifah.

First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Along with the buzz of celebration, a hum of uncertainty hung in the air. This was President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' last Kennedy Center Honors of their administration, and one couldn't help but wonder what future ceremonies might look like if President-elect Donald Trump chose to attend any during his second term. He skipped them all during his first.

"He has to do what he has to do," said California Rep. Nancy Pelosi on the red carpet. "I think he would enjoy it. I think that people would love to see him come here, but that's his decision to make."

Bonnie Raitt

Musicians Arturo Sandoval and Bonnie Raitt attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors.

Much like her fiery red hair, Bonnie Raitt's impact on the music industry (and the world) is unmistakable. So it makes sense a versatile group of musicians and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus opted to pay their respects to the 13-time Grammy winner. Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris helmed a haunting rendition of "Angel from Montgomery," but Brandi Carlile's incomparable "I Can't Make You Love Me," accompanied by Sheryl Crow on piano, shot the audience out of their seats (a rare feat for the night's tame audience). James Taylor, Jackson Browne and more joined in on the fun to give Raitt her flowers.

"I brought a massive box of Kleenex with me," Raitt, 75, told reporters on the carpet, as well as waterproof eyeliner. Good call.

Arturo Sandoval

Arturo Sandoval and his trumpet are like chocolate and peanut butter: a delightful pairing. Actor Andy García, who played Sandoval in the "For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story" biopic, talked about 75-year-old Sandoval's life and work, from his music career and friendship with Dizzy Gillespie to his defection from Cuba to build a free life in America.

"Your sublime artistry is a gift to us all. I love and respect you, my brother," García said.

Fellow trumpeter Chris Botti played a sweet, soulful "Smile" by Charlie Chaplin, though a group of flamenco dancers including Timo Nuñez ultimately stole the segment.

The Apollo

Ella Fitzgerald. James Brown. Gladys Knight. Stevie Wonder. Lauryn Hill. Should we go on? The Apollo in Harlem, New York, is celebrating 90 years and archival footage showcased its significance to Black culture to the DC audience. The Apollo is a space where many have launched their careers, but not everyone has the greatest first gig at there. Just ask Dave Chappelle.

"That night was the night that I first had the courage to be myself, because before that night, nothing scared me more than being rejected by an audience," Chappelle said, explaining he learned rejection wasn't so bad after all.

The War and Treaty took everyone to church with a medley that meshed songs like "You're All I Need to Get By" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." You couldn't help but sing along, even if you weren't as talented.

Who is The War and Treaty? Married duo bring soul to Grammys' best new artist category

Francis Ford Coppola

We'll make you an offer you can't refuse: You get to hear Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese turn poignant as they talk about Francis Ford Coppola, the 85-year-old Academy Award-winning filmmaker who's never stopped dreaming.

Francis Ford Coppola beams at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Coppola's granddaughter Gia – who calls him "Dada," like all his grandchildren – offered one of the sweetest speeches of the night. "Thank you for teaching the world movies are magic, and that magic is real."

Alas, this set didn't go off without a slight hitch. Filmmaker George Lucas seemed to have trouble reading the teleprompter while giving his speech praising Coppola. Let's hope someone doesn't wake up with a horse's head in their bed.

The Grateful Dead

Last but not least, many celebrity guests shared how well, grateful, they are for The Grateful Dead and members Bill Kreutzmann, 78; Mickey Hart, 81; and Bob Weir, 77 (plus the late Phil Lesh). Who knew actors Miles Teller and Chloe Sevigny were Deadheads? Or Nancy Pelosi?

Musicians Bill Kreutzman, Bob Weir and Micky Hart of the Grateful Dead receive applause as they attend the 47th Kennedy Center Honors.

The former Speaker of the House said she recently discovered a purse in her closet that had a 1988 button with the slogan "Deadheads for Dukakis."

Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges' rendition of "Friend of the Devil" soared, as did Sturgill Simpson's "Ripple." But we nearly shed a tear watching Lesh's son Grahame follow in his father's footsteps and rock out onstage.

The Grateful Dead Bears arrived on the 47th Kennedy Center Honors red carpet. Yes, really.

Like we said: The night was going to be special. And not just because the Dead's dancing bears made a red carpet appearance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden cheers Grateful Dead at 2024 Kennedy Center Honors