Nancy Pelosi Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery After Falling Down Marble Stairs In Luxembourg Palace

Representative Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, underwent hip replacement surgery today following a tumble she took while on an official trip to Luxembourg Friday.

While details were scant yesterday when the incident occurred, details emerged today, in part from Pelosi’s spokesman. The Former House Speaker, 84, was in Luxembourg as part of a congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of WWII’s Battle of the Bulge. Pelosi reportedly fell down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace, fracturing a hip.

Today, Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager confirmed the surgery. “Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Krager said in a statement to news media.

Krager also noted that Pelosi is “receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” in Luxembourg but “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.” No time frame on her return to the States was forthcoming.

Pelosi’s fall was the second this week for a congressional octogenarian: The 82-year-old Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell tripped in the Capitol, spraining his wrist and suffering a facial cut.

