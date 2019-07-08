Pelosi Applauds U.S. Women's Soccer Team For 'Patriotism,' Invites Players To Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) congratulated the U.S. Women’s National Team for their “inspiring” victory over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

“Congrats to @uswnt for winning w/ strength, unity & patriotism,” Pelosi tweeted after the team secured their fourth World Cup title. “By popular, bipartisan demand & with @USRepKCastor &@RepLaHood, co-chairs of Soccer Caucus, I’m pleased to invite the players to the US Capitol as a team or individually to celebrate your inspiring victory.”

Pelosi added in a separate tweet that the women’s team showed the world “their greatness ― now show them the money,” adding the hashtag “fair pay.”

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe made waves last month when she said she would not be “going to the f**king White House” if her team were to win the World Cup.

“We’re not gonna be invited,” she added. “I doubt it.”

Rapinoe and other team members have been open about their disdain for President Donald Trump and many of the policies his administration stands for. The star midfielder, who is gay, has advocated for equal pay for members of the women’s soccer team. She also was the first prominent white or female athlete to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Last month, Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports she’s “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because “of everything I stand for.”

Trump responded to Rapinoe’s comment that she would not be going to the White House if invited by scolding the star on Twitter.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump tweeted last month. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

He also criticized her for taking a knee, tweeting: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

Last month, Rapinoe accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for the U.S. Women’s National Team to tour the House of Representatives.

Trump congratulated the team on its win on Sunday, tweeting: “America is proud of you all!”

He added that he was unsure whether he will invite the team to the White House.

