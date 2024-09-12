Naomi Campbell Goes Nude for Sexy Timberland Icons Campaign — See Her Stripped-Down Photos

The campaign also features Teddy Swims, Slawn and Kai-Isaiah Jamal

Courtesy of Jamie Morgan/Timberland Naomi Campbell for Timberland

Naomi Campbell stripped down for Timberland's newest campaign.

The supermodel, 54, bared all for the brand's new Iconic campaign, which also features Teddy Swims, Slawn and Kai-Isaiah Jamal. In two separate photos, Campaign is nude, only strategically covered by the word "iconic" with the brand's logo. In both, she wears her hair in its signature sleek straight style. She, of course, wears just a pair of Timberland boots and nothing more.

“We’ve seen such incredible energy behind the brand since our anniversary, with several luxury fashion collaborations this year alone,” Maisie Willoughby, chief marketing officer for Timberland, said in a press release. “The ICONIC campaign is an extension of that energy, signifying a fresh direction for the brand and fueling our status as the arbiter of boot culture. This campaign is incredibly bold and authentic, and Timberland has always been about embracing originality; and what is more iconic than the Original Yellow Boot?”

Courtesy of Jamie Morgan/Timberland Naomi Campbell for Timberland

The brand is fresh off its 50th anniversary, which is why it wanted to celebrate with such a bold campaign featuring striking photos in just black and white with the signature boot on display. Captured by photographer Jamie Morgan, the photos are bold yet simple — and Morgan and Campbell actually go way back, having worked together in the '80s.

The mom of two may not be on as many runways as she once was but she's certainly just as in demand as she always was. During New York Fashion Week, she walked the runway at Ralph Lauren, arguably the hottest show of the season.

Getty(2) Naomi Cambell

But even when she's not modeling, she's still serving — like when she hit the red carpet in Cannes, France, in May, wearing a Chanel dress that she first wore in the '90s. This time when she wore it, though, she updated it to be even better, ditching the black underskirt and letting the sheerness really speak for itself.

The sequin top and pearl straps were much the same, but her natural hair texture was also an added bonus for the updated version. Back in the '90s, Campbell wore a smooth, straight style, while in 2024, she wore a voluminous brushed-out hairstyle.

In both looks, both years, she looks absolutely incredible.



