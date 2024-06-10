Naomi Campbell had 2 kids after 50 and has a message for young women who don't want to be moms: 'You will change your mind'

British model Naomi Campbell is a single mother of two kids. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell, 54, reveals she had her two children via surrogacy and that she is a single mother.

"I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work," Campbell told The Times.

She added that many young women aren't interested in being mothers but believes they'll eventually change their minds.

Naomi Campbell says she had her two kids after 50 through surrogacy.

In an interview with The Times published on Friday, the supermodel opened up about motherhood and her hopes for her children.

In 2021, Campbell revealed on Instagram that she welcomed her first child — a daughter. In 2023, at 53, she announced the birth of her son. Both of those Instagram posts have since been removed.

"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," Campbell told The Times.

After confirming to the outlet that she had her children via surrogacy, Campbell shared that she's a single mother.

"I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110% my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school," she said.

Campbell added that she knows the younger generation isn't interested in being parents but believes they'll eventually change their minds.

"I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.' I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing," Campbell said.

"We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing," she added.

A 2021 Pew Research study found that more and more Americans aren't interested in having children.

Childcare costs are also rising: According to Business Insider's estimates, parents could spend at least $25,714 caring for a child this year, up 41.5% from 2016.

Campbell has been keeping her children's lives private. She has avoided sharing photos of their faces or even their names in public. Even photos of her kids that she shared on Instagram in May — where she is standing by the water with two children, one in her arms and holding hands with another — are taken from behind.

In 2022, Campbell told British Vogue she always wanted to be a mother.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," Campbell said.

Back then, she also shared that she was encouraging all her older friends to have children.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" Campbell said.

A representative for Campbell did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider