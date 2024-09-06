Naomi Campbell hits runway at New York Fashion Week as Anna Wintour watches on after'feud'

Naomi Campbell hit the runway for the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 fashion show in New York. (AFP via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell had all eyes on her as she did her signature strut down the runway at the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 fashion show in New York.

The supermodel, 54, showed off her rock-hard abs in a sparkly beaded midi skirt and white cropped T-shirt at the star-studded event on Thursday.

The mother-of-two was joined by stars Jude Law, Usher and Tom Hiddleston who watched her steal the show before they all hung out as a group after.

Law, 51, himself looked stylish in a white T-shirt paired with a grey jacket with cream trousers and dark brown shoes.

Hiddleston, 43, wore a pinstripe suit and striped navy and white shirt, while pop star, Usher, wore a summery yellow shirt and matching trousers.

Campbell flashes toned abs as she hit the runway at show attended by Anna Wintour amid feud (AFP via Getty Images)

Joining the starry crew at the Hamptons show was Naomi Watts, 55, in a brown blazer style mini dress and Vogue editor Anna Wintour in a red, blue and white striped shirt-style dress, paired with her signature shades.

The fashion legend risked a run-in with Campbell following their recent drama.

While accepting an award at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards on Tuesday, Campbell had attendees clutching their pearls as she accepted an award on stage.

The supermodel received the Fashion Icon Award at the event, where she was first introduced by Wintour. But while the Vogue editor heaped praise on Campbell during her speech, she also made a “dig” at her timekeeping.

Anna Wintour, Tom Hiddleston and First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren show (Getty Images)

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she said, adding that the fashion icon is also “bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself”.

'So Samira Nasr has agreed to step in for me because unfortunately I have to leave after everything I would like to say about the extraordinary Naomi Campbell.”

After Wintour left the event, Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr then appeared on stage to introduce Campbell, who then came on stage.

“Yes, Naomi’s always late,” the model started her acceptance speech with a laugh. “But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”

(L-R) Jude Law, Tom Hiddleston, daughter of US fashion designer Ralph Lauren Dylan Lauren with her husband Paul Arrouet and Usher (AFP via Getty Images)

She continued: “It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honoured to be here in Harlem.” She then turned to Nasr and said: “Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out.”

Then Campbell added sharply: "It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this.” The closing comment caused the audience to loudly gasp and garnered a stunned reaction on social media.