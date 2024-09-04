Naomi Campbell remains iconic – and shades Anna Wintour – at Harlem's Fashion Row event

NEW YORK — It was indeed a night of legends.

And legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell was fashionably and fabulously late to receive the Fashion Icon Award at Harlem's Fashion Row's Fashion Show and Style Awards — a point she playfully acknowledged Tuesday night while throwing some shade toward Anna Wintour.

"I have to speak my truth," Campbell said. "I've always been unapologetic truthful, right? So why should I change it now at this age?"

Vogue's top editor Wintour prodded at Campbell's tendency to be late during her top-of-the-bill introduction for the model extraordinaire, also calling her "bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself."

Campbell was very much herself, statuesque and unflinching in her comments as she accepted the honor at Harlem's Fashion Row event, which served as an unofficial kickoff of sorts to New York Fashion Week, which begins Friday (although Ralph Lauren and more are getting an early start).

After a second introduction from fellow honoree of the night Samira Nasr, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief, Campbell began her speech with the obvious.

"Yes, Naomi's always late," she said, laughing, "but I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here."

Campbell's speech took a slightly unexpected detour that left the audience agape when she referred to frequent collaborator Wintour as "the other lady."

"It's so important that I'm here today, and I'm honored to be here in Harlem," Campbell said. "Everything's going to work out the way it's going to work out. It wasn't my choice to have the other lady. I'd much rather have this," gesturing to Nasr's reintroduction.

Earlier in the evening, Wintour said, "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

Wintour also said "Naomi is honestly one of the most fearless people I know, a quality that was evident at the very, very start of her career, when she began to speak the truth about inequality and injustice. And this was at a time when it was not so common to do so.

"Naomi's bravery has benefited the entire fashion industry. Though, I can tell you that being on the receiving end of that fearlessness can be – oh what can I say? Quite exciting? But it's her honesty that makes her so incredible to be around, a muse and inspiration for designers," Wintour said.

In her speech, Campbell also credited Wintour, with whom she worked on her inaugural Vogue magazine cover.

"We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn't here," Campbell said. "So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot. And so I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also."

Campbell also thanked a laundry list of Black models who blazed the trail for her success, including Iman, Bethann Hardison, Naomi Sims and more, as well as her mother and grandmother.

"This award is as much theirs as it is now my daughter's," Campbell said. "I am deeply grateful for this recognition. I don't see it as accumulation. Rather, I see it as a call to action. Yes, our industry has made strides, but we still have a long way to go."

Teyana Taylor credits Kanye, Pharrell in her Harlem success story

In keeping with the event's "Night of Legends" theme, celebrations were due for Harlem native and fashion trailblazer Teyana Taylor, who received the Virgil Abloh Award, named after the late creative director and designer.

Taylor got choked up as she commemorated her late brother at the event, held at Grant's Tomb in, of course, Harlem on the late summer evening.

"It's really crazy to be accepting this award right now because it is my brother's birthday today. Rest in peace," Taylor said. "So this right now is really divine timing, and I know he's looking down at me really, really proud."

She recalled "skating down those concrete runways" of Harlem as a kid, channeling her unconventional style from an early age ("My Super Sweet 16" fans will remember her iconic televised birthday).

"Getting dressed gave us freedom. It was our imagination," Taylor said, also giving due to her sartorial inspirations. "My lord and savior put two of the biggest fashion icons next to me, which was Pharrell Williams and Kanye West."

Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross on hand to celebrate Beyoncé tour stylist Shiona Turini, Harper's Bazaar top editor Samira Nasr

Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross were in attendance to fête Shiona Turini, stylist of the year, and Nasr, editor of the year, respectively.

Ross credited her friend of 30 years (and jokingly her potential "soulmate"), saying, "I've always believed that our world would benefit from Samira having as large of a platform as possible, that she should be creating and articulating a narrative through fashion, images and stories, and that there would be no one better at the helm of a magazine than her."

"America's Next Top Model" alum Jay Manuel, designer Sergio Hudson, design duo BruceGlen and designer Megan Renee also dotted the audience.

At last year's fashion show and awards gala, Kelly Rowland earned the Fashion Icon Award, while A$AP Rocky took home the Virgil Abloh Award.

"Legends are not just created by individuals. They are sustained by communities, by movements and by the spirit of those who believe in something greater than themselves," HFR founder and CEO Brandice Daniel said.

This year's HFR's fashion show presented collections from Black designers looking to become the next industry icons:

A. Potts brought out flowing fabrics in dresses of all lengths, matching sets, shades of blue and pops of glitz.

Latouché paraded statement coats in teal, red, camel and printed varieties down the runway amongst reimagined power suits and workwear.

And Nicole Benefield Portfolio, offered an alternative to "Brat" green with a muted lime colorway leading the stunning womenswear collection.

