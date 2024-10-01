Naomi Campbell Seemingly Addresses Shading Rihanna During New York Fashion Week — See Her Response

Campbell and Rihanna were both at the Alaïa show on Sept. 6

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty, Dave Benett/Getty Naomi Campbell and Rihanna

Naomi Campbell seems to be shutting down the insinuation that she shaded Rihanna during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 54, and image architect Law Roach — famed for styling Zendaya — made waves on social media after the Alaïa fashion show on Sept. 6 when they shared a video that viewers believed was shading the "Umbrella" singer and the outfit she wore to the show.

In the video, Campbell and Roach joked about being "demure" and "mindful" with their own fashion choices.

They also added that they "don't go to the shows like the other girls." In the video, Roach said, "We don't come with our tatas out or our chichis out. Very demure."

"Very mindful," Campbell replied, before they continued the back and forth. Campbell then added, "It's not about showing yourself, it's about showing the clothes."

In the comments section, the duo was accused of aiming the criticism at Rihanna, 36, who wore a revealing look for the show and who breezed past the pair upon her entry, only saying hello to former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who was seated next to Campbell.

Gotham/GC Images Rihanna on Sept. 6

But now Campbell is adding her own two cents to what went down.

In a Sept. 21 interview with The New York Times, Campbell briefly addressed the interaction, telling the outlet, "I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers.”

Campbell — whose daughter is 3 and son is 15 months — said nothing further on the Fashion Week encounter. However, Roach took to X the day after the Instagram video to shut down the shade as well.

In the video, he said, "Y'all always think something has to be something. But something ain't always something. Sometimes something is just nothing. So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business."

He captioned the post, "Can Yall just stop making [s---] up?"

