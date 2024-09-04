Naomi Campbell And Vogue Boss Anna Wintour Exchange Barbs Onstage At Fashion Event

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour might have the most captivating feud in the entire fashion world.

The supermodel and Vogue’s editor in chief have known each other for decades, so fashionistas were rapt by the minor drama that played out Tuesday at the Fashion Show & Style Awards, held by the Harlem’s Fashion Row agency in New York.

Wintour made a point of subtly mocking Campbell for her typical tardiness while introducing the runway legend, who allegedly showed up late to the event.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” the publishing giant told the audience.

Wintour reportedly also called Campbell “one of the most fearless people I know,” adding that her courage “was evident at the very, very start of her career when she began to speak the truth about inequality and injustice. And this was at a time when it was not so common to do so.”

The compliments turned a tad underhanded as she continued, however.

Naomi Campbell speaks Tuesday at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards in New York. She threw minor shade at Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour during the event. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

“I can tell you that being on the receiving end of that fearlessness can be — oh, what can I say? Quite exciting?” the editor added. “But it’s her honesty that makes her so incredible to be around, a muse and inspiration for designers.”

As Wintour bowed out to head to another engagement, Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr continued introducing Campbell before the model herself took the stage.

Acknowledging her habit of being fashionably behind schedule, Campbell said: “Yes, Naomi’s always late. But I believe in my higher power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”

As she went on, the model made room for her own small dig at Wintour.

“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. ... Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this,” she said, gesturing at Nasr.

Upon the remark, audible reactions swept through the room.

Wintour speaks at the New York fashion event. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

But Campbell also reportedly acknowledged the positive impact that Wintour has had on her life, saying, “Thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot.”

Citing anonymous sources, TMZ and the New York Post reported that Campbell hadn’t actually been late to the event, but showed up when she was supposed to. What’s more, Campbell purportedly didn’t hear what Wintour had said about her, and knew only that Wintour had left the event as Campbell was set to take the stage.

Though their exchange this week may have seemed salty, Wintour and Campbell have both spoken highly of each other in the past.

In a 2020 conversation, the media mogul told the model, “You’ve been a huge part of my history with Vogue.”

“You’ve been a huge part of my life,” Campbell replied.

