Naomi Osaka Denies Pregnancy Rumors and Says She 'Wouldn't Want Many More' Kids Because 'Giving Birth Was Traumatic'

The Grand Slam champion previously said she had a complicated pregnancy and labor with her daughter Shai, and has been candid about her mental health since taking a break from tennis

Presley Ann/Getty Images Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is opening up about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy — and her plan for any future pregnancies.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, 26, shared a video on her TikTok account replying to a comment on a previous video that questioned if she was pregnant and sent her well-wishes.

"I just wanna say, I'm not preggos, but if I was, I wouldn't want many more," she said, filming the video from her bed, "because giving birth was traumatic. But thank you, though, for your blessings."

Related: Naomi Osaka Talks 'Being Intentional' About Prioritizing Her Health: 'It’s About Feeling Strong' (Exclusive)

Osaka welcomed her first child, daughter Shai, with rapper Cordae in July 2023, and has previously been candid about how she struggled during her pregnancy, as well as when she became a mother.



Soon after welcoming Shai last year, the tennis champ told ESPN that she felt an "itch to want to play again" after months of not being able to train or travel.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“I definitely only know this world, the tennis world, and just being away from that for a long time, it was new for me,” she told the outlet. "I think it was just the whole new situation and not being able to train like I wanted to things like that, it kind of made me feel like I just had to stay at home, and you know how doctors tell you not to travel after a certain amount of weeks, it just felt like a lot of restrictions. I think that was what it was."

In an interview with InStyle published in December, Osaka revealed that she experienced a number of complications with her pregnancy, including testing positive for Group B streptococcus, a bacterial infection that can give newborns meningitis or sepsis, and also labored for more than 12 hours.

"I don't think people know how hard pregnancy is; no one really talks about it as much," she told the outlet, talking about the difficulties of pregnancy. "Going into it, you kind of think, 'Oh, it's this beautiful journey.' But it's kind of rough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bobbie Naomi Osaka poses with her daughter Shai

Related: All About Naomi Osaka and Cordae's Daughter, Shai

Just last month, she also opened up to PEOPLE about how her perspective on health has changed since taking time away from tennis.

“For me, it is not just about physical fitness or performance metrics; it's about feeling strong, focused and happy in every part of my life,” the tennis pro said.

“Becoming a mother has been a transformative experience that has shifted my perspective on wellness, both personally and professionally," she added. "It's taught me the importance of my own self-care in a whole new way."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.