Naomi Osaka Jokes Ellen 'Did Me Dirty' By Texting Crush Michael B. Jordan

Naomi Osaka jokingly confronted Ellen DeGeneres for something the talk show host did last year: text Osaka’s celebrity crush, Michael B. Jordan.

On her show Friday, DeGeneres applauded the tennis star for being honest and transparent in interviews.

“I like just being straightforward and honest, so yeah that usually gets me in a lot of trouble, like with you,” Osaka responded with a laugh.

When asked to explain, she said, “Because last time I was here, you just did me dirty.”

During Osaka’s first visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in September of last year, DeGeneres attempted to play matchmaker after the 21-year-old revealed that Jordan was her celebrity crush. The comedian texted the “Black Panther” star a selfie that she had taken with Osaka during the segment.

“Let’s see what he says,” DeGeneres said.

“You’re stressing me out,” Osaka replied. “I’m too young to be stressed out like this.”

The following month, DeGeneres continued her efforts to connect the pair by tweeting a shirtless photo of Jordan in honor of Osaka’s birthday.

Jordan responded with birthday greetings and an invitation for Osaka to attend the premiere of “Creed II.”

This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

“LOL what is going on ?? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go,” Osaka tweeted back.

DeGeneres defended her actions during Friday’s show.

“All I did was try to fulfill a fantasy of yours,” DeGeneres said. She later asked Osaka why she ultimately didn’t attend the premiere.

“You’re never gonna get a man,” the host joked, before adding, “Let me tell you how to get a man.”

But Osaka may not need matchmaking help. The tennis champion has been romantically linked to rapper YBN Cordae. On Thursday, she posted a photo of the pair with a sweet caption.

“Very grateful you’re in my life, always learning from you, always inspired by you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, always VERY entertained by you lol. Love ya kid.”

Osaka, who lost to Belinda Bencic in this year’s U.S. Open en route to trying to defend her first Grand Slam title, shared a heartwarming moment with 15-year-old Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament.

Osaka embraced Gauff after defeating her in the third round and asked the teen to join her post-match interview. The moment sparked wide praise.

A moment that transcends the sport...#USOpen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dBQC3EUWX6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

“I’m going to learn a lot from this match and she’s been so sweet to me, so thank you for this,” Gauff said about Osaka.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.