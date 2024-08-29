Naomi Osaka Reveals Why Her U.S. Open Outfit Had So Many Bows And Ruffles

Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave a sweet nod to her Japanese culture as she kicked off her return to the U.S. Open with a win in the first round on Tuesday.

Osaka, in her victory over Jeļena Ostapenko, rocked an outfit complete with several bows that she sported, including on her bomber jacket, a light green ruffled skirt and on the backs of her shoes.

The four-time Grand Slam champion — who is competing in the U.S. Open for the first time since returning from maternity leave — told reporters after the first round that the fit was inspired by Japanese culture, including in Tokyo’s Harajuku district, an area known for its fashion.

“I definitely love to be involved in everything I do, whether it’s fashion or anything else,” said Osaka, who teased the fit on social media earlier this month as the best she’s “ever worn.”

She added, “But I feel like being able to be a part of my tennis outfits gives me, I would say, a different strength.”

The bow-focused look is one of two by Nike that designer Yoon Ahn custom-made for Osaka in the tournament.

“I remember one of the first times I went to Japan, I saw so many frills and so many bows,” Osaka told The New York Times.

Ahn revealed to the Times that Osaka sent her a number of “‘Lolita’ goth” looks, a style that the designer described as wearing pink, frills, bows, lace and “really owning the cutesy-ness and the girly-hood.”

The other look designed by Ahn is a black outfit for evening matches at the U.S. Open, whereas her green look is for daytime competition.

Osaka told the Times she wouldn’t “automatically associate” herself with being girlish while playing tennis.

“But I tend to gravitate toward really beautiful and cute things,” Osaka said.

She continued, “I think there’s something quite cool in making that an emphasis, especially here in New York. In New York, the tennis court is more like a stage.”

The tennis star, earlier this month prior to the U.S. Open, took to Instagram where she revealed that the “biggest issue” for her was not feeling as if she was in her body.

The U.S. Open arrives over a year since her and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed their first child last summer.

Osaka, when asked if she feels like clothes help her feel more like herself, said aside from conditioning she “definitely” feels more comfortable.

“I think that’s a magical thing that fashion can do,” she said ahead of the tournament.

“I think that when I put on my U.S. Open outfit, I’m going to feel a transformation.”

Osaka is set to face off against Karolína Muchová in the second round of the tournament on Thursday.

