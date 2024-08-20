Naomi Watts announces new book

The King Kong star has revealed she will be releasing a book called Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause on 21 January 2025. The book will feature Naomi's own experiences with menopause and other aspects of ageing, as well as conversations with friends and experts on the subject. The 55-year-old actress told People, "Women have had to suffer in silence and shame for too long about the changes they undergo during menopause, with little access to information, support or even much of an open conversation.”