Naomi Watts Congratulates Tom Holland on Non-Alcoholic Beer Launch and Poses with with Her Son Sasha Alongside Zendaya

Watts played Holland's mother in the 2012 film 'The Impossible'

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Sasha Schreiber on Oct. 24, 2024

Naomi Watts and her son Sasha Schreiber are toasting Tom Holland!

The Feud star, 56, shared a photo of herself and her 17-year-old son posing alongside the Marvel star and girlfriend Zendaya at the New York City launch party for Holland’s non-alcoholic drink brand Bero, on Thursday, Oct. 24.

In the black and white photo posted on her Instagram Stories, Watts could be seen wearing a lengthy black coat with a white button-down top and black slacks and her hair styled up in a ponytail. In the snap, she and her son posed on either side of the couple. Zendaya could be seen leaning her head toward Watts as they all smiled at the camera.

As for Sasha, whom Watts shares with ex Liev Schreiber, he wore a black sweater with black slacks and black boots as he wrapped his right arm around Holland at the Nine Orchard hotel.

In the picture, Watts tagged the Spider-Man actor’s Bero brewing company.

In a follow-up photo, the actress could be seen holding up a can of Bero with a large dent, writing, “This was delicious and I crushed it,” on top of the image. She added, “Congrats @tomholland2013.”

Watts has supported Holland on- and off-screen since she played his mother in the 2012 film The Impossible, a drama about a family on vacation in Thailand amid the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts shares photo of herself drinking a can of Bero

Despite the pair’s paths diverging as they worked on different projects over the past decade, Watts told ComicBookMovie in 2022 that she was “so happy” for how Holland’s career has turned out.

"I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career,” she told the outlet at the time. “I didn't think of Spider-Man. That's just, you know, not something that came to mind, but I knew that he had all of the goods.”

“This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background,” she explained, adding that he had “a really solid team of people there supporting him."

She noted that because he had a “good foundation,” he was “going to be up for all of the challenges in our industry that play out.”



