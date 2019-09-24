Naomi Watts on Pressure Surrounding 'Game of Thrones' Prequel: 'I'm Trying Not to Think About It' (Exclusive)

After the success of Game of Thrones, Naomi Watts is seeing how high the stakes are for the prequel!

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the actress at the HBO Emmys after-party on Sunday night, where she discussed the daunting pressure she's facing as the star of the upcoming prequel series after GoT claimed the top prize of the evening, Outstanding Drama Series.

"I'm trying not to think about it," she admitted. "Yeah, but it is evident how well done it is."

She went on to describe the "iconic moment" when the cast accepted their award together on the 2019 Emmys stage.

"At the end there, watching them all up on stage having gone through such a long period of time and they're so well-connected and bonded, and you know they've all done such an incredible job."

While on the red carpet, Watts also revealed how fast she binged all of GoT -- and who convinced her to take the starring role in the upcoming series.

"I had to do some catch up, yeah," she said of not knowing GoT when she was approached about the job. "My brother, though, basically said to me, when I told him about it, he said, 'You will die before I let you not do that show. You have to do it.' He is obsessed."

"And, of course, when I did get around to watching it, I just did it all in the space of about, I don't know, two months on a lot of long flights and it's absolutely riveting," she gushed about discovering the hit series. "I loved it."

In 2018, long before GoT even ended, the prequel starring Watts began production. This series takes place before the events of the hit show -- by thousands of years and chronicles "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." Soon after, Watts revealed to ET that she'd begun binging the show.

“I am late coming to it, I have to say,” she admitted at Worldwide Orphan’s 14th Annual Gala in New York City in November. “But that's how I am with lots of things in life. I am binging it right now and studying. It's very exciting.”

Then this month, it's also been reported that another prequel was nearing a pilot order. This second GoT spinoff will reportedly focus on the House Targaryen and Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) ancestors.

And, although it might be shocking to some fans that Watts hadn't been watching the series before getting approached about the prequel role, Kit Harington, one of the show's biggest stars, admitted in the press room on Sunday night that he hasn't seen the final season yet!

"I still haven't seen the show," the 32-year-old leading man admitted when asked about the pushback GoT received from fans over how the show ended. "So that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season."

"But I know what it took to shoot it," he continued. "And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy -- I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn't really affect us."

See more Game of Thrones updates below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kit Harington Says He Still Hasn't Seen the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

'Game of Thrones' Cast Had the Most Fun Reuniting at 2019 Emmys

Peter Dinklage Sets Emmy Record With Fourth Win for 'Game of Thrones'

Related Articles: