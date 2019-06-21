Naomi Watts Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans ‘Won’t Be Let Down’ by Prequel Series as Filming Begins

Many “Game of Thrones” fans were outraged over how the HBO fantasy series came to an end, but Naomi Watts assures that won’t be the case with the upcoming “Thrones” prequel series. Speaking about the secretive prequel for the first time during an interview with the Associated Press (see video below), the Oscar-nominated actor said “fans won’t be let down” by what George R.R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman have planned.

“It makes me very excited, yeah, goosebumps all over,” Watts said of the prequel series. “It is intimidating. It’s very exciting. And yes, having just come off the last series, where the world was blowing up over it. Everything was ‘Game of Thrones’ related. All the advertising on TV, every article — everyone’s jumping on that bandwagon. So, it is scary.”

Related stories

'Share' Trailer: Pippa Bianco's Sundance and Cannes Darling Comes to HBO

Lena Headey Says 'Game of Thrones' Cut 'Traumatizing' Scene of Cersei's Miscarriage

Watts added, “Hopefully those fans come along and get to find something new and interesting in this world as well. I think they won’t be let down. It’s a great team of people they’ve put together.”

Not many details are known about the “Thrones” prequel series, the pilot for which just kicked off production in Northern Ireland. HBO has given the “Thrones” prequel a pilot order, meaning network executives will assess the pilot episode once it’s completed to determine whether or not it moves ahead with a full debut season.

Per HBO’s early synopsis, the “Thrones” prequel “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.”

The prequel is set thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” which ran for eight seasons on HBO. Watts’ characters does not have a name, although it has been confirmed she is playing a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Watts’ co-stars include Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Josh Whitehouse, Alex Sharp, and Naomi Ackie.

GOT JITTERS: Naomi Watts admits she was “intimidated” to join the “Game of Thrones” prequel, but says she has confidence the upcoming series will please fans. #GOT pic.twitter.com/yC8abKewMq — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 18, 2019





Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.