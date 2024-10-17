Napheesa Collier's husband shares hysterical Courtney Williams meme following Game 3 loss
Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, shared a hilarious Courtney Williams meme after Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and it's perfect.
In case you missed it, Wednesday night's Liberty-Lynx matchup was one for the ages. New York erased a 16-point lead behind a standout 30-point performance from Breanna Stewart and one otherworldly game-winning logo 3-pointer from Sabrina Ionescu.
After such a wild game, it's not hard for Lynx fans to probably feel a bit deflated. But Phee's husband isn't seemingly worried. Postgame, he shared a Courtney Williams meme from the 2019 WNBA playoffs after the Sun swept the Sparks, and it's incredibly perfect.
Lynx in 5 pic.twitter.com/4ng033N02v
— Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) October 17, 2024
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Napheesa Collier's husband shares hysterical Courtney Williams meme following Game 3 loss