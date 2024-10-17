Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx is interviewed after Game One of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 10, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Minnesota Lynx defeated the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, shared a hilarious Courtney Williams meme after Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and it's perfect.

In case you missed it, Wednesday night's Liberty-Lynx matchup was one for the ages. New York erased a 16-point lead behind a standout 30-point performance from Breanna Stewart and one otherworldly game-winning logo 3-pointer from Sabrina Ionescu.

After such a wild game, it's not hard for Lynx fans to probably feel a bit deflated. But Phee's husband isn't seemingly worried. Postgame, he shared a Courtney Williams meme from the 2019 WNBA playoffs after the Sun swept the Sparks, and it's incredibly perfect.

Lynx in 5 pic.twitter.com/4ng033N02v — Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) October 17, 2024

More WNBA!

Justin Jefferson hit an effortless courtside griddy during WNBA Finals Game 3

13 gnarly WNBA Finals photos from the Liberty's exhilarating Game 3 win

Lip-readers think Breanna Stewart predicted Liberty's Game 3 comeback win during NSFW speech

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Napheesa Collier's husband shares hysterical Courtney Williams meme following Game 3 loss