The Napkin Project (Thanksgiving Edition): Chuck Palahniuk
My name is not ‘Ellen’
I am not his fiancé
He’s got a gun.
Please help me!
My name is not ‘Ellen’
I am not his fiancé
He’s got a gun.
Please, help me escape!
If you find this…
My name is not ‘Ellen’
I am not his fiancé
He’s got a gun.
Please Help me escape!
When you find this…
My name is not ‘Ellen’
I am not his fiancé
Only he’s got a gun
Please rescue me—
You’re my last chance.
My name is not ‘Ellen’
I am not his fiancé
But he’s a hiding a gun
Please rescue me!
