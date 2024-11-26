My name is not ‘Ellen’

I am not his fiancé

He’s got a gun.

Please help me!

My name is not ‘Ellen’

I am not his fiancé

He’s got a gun.

Please, help me escape!

If you find this…

My name is not ‘Ellen’

I am not his fiancé

He’s got a gun.

Please Help me escape!

When you find this…

My name is not ‘Ellen’

I am not his fiancé

Only he’s got a gun

Please rescue me—

You’re my last chance.

My name is not ‘Ellen’

I am not his fiancé

But he’s a hiding a gun

Please rescue me!

