Narcos boss explains why Netflix's Griselda is separate from original show

Griselda producer Eric Newman has opened up on why the new series is separate from Narcos.

The upcoming show, which sees Modern Family star Sofía Vergara play notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, includes much of the same creative team as Narcos, including Newman – who was showrunner on the Pablo Escobar-focused series.

However, speaking to Digital Spy and other press ahead of the new Netflix show's launch, Newman said that fitting the two series together "wouldn't do [Griselda] justice" despite their similar subject matter.

"She is a true anomaly in that there has never been a woman who achieved that level of prominence in any drug cartel. Ever," he explained. "And obviously, that immediately piqued our interest.

"But we found with Narcos, the way we tell that story, what that show is about, to try to fit the Griselda story into Narcos just seems like it wouldn't do it justice."

Recalling Vergara getting in touch with him about wanting to play Blanco, he admitted that it "seemed like an irresistible opportunity to tell the Griselda story alone as its own thing" and would "do justice not only to her story but also to Sofia's spectacular performance as a result".

Griselda focuses on Blanco's rise through the Miami underworld to become known as the 'Cocaine Godmother'.

Vergara herself has opened up about her huge transformation for the role, admitting she sustained a back injury at one point.

"I was trying to change as much as I could without looking like I was in a Halloween costume," she recalled. "I would wear a bra that was minimising me and holding my butt so that it wouldn't move like a Latin girl."

"I put myself in a body position for six months that, the only time that I didn't go to work was because I got up in the morning and my back, I couldn't get up because I was at 50 doing this weird position walking and smoking.

"Now I think I have a problem with a disk from walking like that," she added, quipping that it was "worth it".

Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix from January 25.





