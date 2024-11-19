Nardin Academy hires new president

Latest Stories
Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
- CBC
Windsor landlord says tenants who haven't paid 16 months of rent have now paused eviction order
After more than 16 months of his tenants not paying rent, Michael Portman was hoping the problem had been solved when the provincial board that oversees rental issues sided in his favour and served the tenants an eviction notice.But, the Windsor, Ont., landlord was wrong. Days before the tenants would have been forced to leave the home, Portman says they successfully filed for a stay of the eviction, which puts the case on hold temporarily. CBC News first spoke with Portman in March when he had
- The Canadian Press
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning was fully communicative and could move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenceman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
- NY Daily News
Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks
Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...
- The Independent
Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore
ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports
- Glamour
Taylor Swift May Have Skipped the Chiefs Game Against the Buffalo Bills for a Surprising Reason
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
- Hello!
Jennifer Lopez styles a ruffled mini skirt and blazer with nothing underneath
The 55-year-old wore a daring look to attend an event for her new film, Unstoppable, produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck. See photos
- The Daily Beast
‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be separated by heartbreaking royal rule in less than a year
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
- HuffPost
John Oliver Reveals The Matt Gaetz Joke His Lawyers Warned Him Not To Make
The "Last Week Tonight" host delivered a scathing takedown of Trump's pick for attorney general.
- FTW Outdoors
Mics picked up the classy message that Patrick Mahomes had for Josh Allen after the Bills' win
There aren't many rivalries in the NFL better than what we've seen from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks continually battle in classic games, and it's a rivalry that is fueled by respect rather than animosity. That
- The Daily Beast
Trump Rethinking Treasury Pick After Finalist Annoys Him: Report
The fight over a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet is heating up, as business leaders, billionaires, and Wall Street executives are all pushing the president-elect to choose their preferred candidates to lead the Department of the Treasury. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, emerged over the weekend as two of the leading candidates for Treasury Secretary—an important economic position that will play a critical role in the president-elect’s pla
- People
Rory McIlroy Tears Up Thanking Formerly-Estranged Wife After DP World Tour Win: ‘Been Through a Lot This Year’
McIlroy said the support from his wife Erica and daughter Poppy "means the world" to him
- ABC News
White House condemns 'sickening' Nazi march in Columbus, Ohio
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
- WWD
Angelina Jolie Favors Bohemian Glamour in a Dress She Found in a Vintage Shop for Governors Awards 2024 With Son Knox Jolie-Pitt
The actress selected a vintage gown acquired from The Knit Vintage.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Jessica and Ben Mulroney 'forgot' their 16th wedding anniversary: 'I feel lucky everyday, so what's a number?'
The 44-year-old stylist and 48-year-old former TV personality's love story began when they were just teens in Montréal.
- Business Insider
Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.
Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.
- BuzzFeed
I Asked AI What The "Most Beautiful Person" In 27 Countries Would Look Like, And Here Are The Results
The Australian one looks EXACTLY like a mashup of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.
- The Canadian Press
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
- The Canadian Press
Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.